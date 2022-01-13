Valentine’s Day is the dedicated calendar moment to make a fuss of someone special, whether they are your partner, secret crush or best friend. The date is synonymous with red roses, but we’ve got a few more imaginative ideas up our sleeve.

Gifts cover everything from tasty treats (a food hamper) to big splurge buys (expensive perfume) – we promise to steer clear of novelty teddies though.

If you’re stuck for ideas, we’ve put together a tried and tested list of a few key gift favourites for her, all linked by the theme of love. We’ve got something for everyone, from fancy pyjamas and unique houseplants to personalised stationery, alcohol-free fizz, beauty goodies and more. Whatever she likes, you’ll be able to spoil her with our list.

How we tested

We tested the product suggestions over several months, considering quality, value for money, packaging and notable features, and have put together a list of new finds and favourite brands. Our tester made sure to cover different gifting scenarios, as well as a range of price points.

We explored presents from less than a tenner up to almost £200, so read on and explore our best gift guide for her this Valentine’s Day.

Read more:

The best Valentines Day gifts for her for 2022 are:

Carrie Elizabeth solstice pendant in sterling silver Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 You can shop this light-catching pendant in sterling silver or 14k gold vermeil (£91, Carrieelizabeth.com), depending on metal preference. We particularly appreciated the long chain length of 18in, with adjustment options adding an extra 2in. Because of this it hangs over jumpers, as well as adorning any lower neckline with the beautiful baguette-cut white topaz. The necklace is both a statement piece and lightweight enough for everyday attire without being fragile. We’ve found wearing it attracts compliments and the octagon shape is unusual, making for a unique piece that feels distinctive. Arriving in a sturdy box for storage, the chain is delicate yet sturdy, and we also liked layering it with shorter necklaces. This is a timeless piece of jewellery that we know we’ll wear for years to come. Buy now £ 84 , Carrieelizabeth.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rhythm 108 vegan chocolate truffle selection Best: Box of chocolates Rating: 9/10 This pink cardboard box of gluten-free, vegan-friendly Swiss chocolates contains 12 truffles, all neatly presented in individual paper cases. You’ll discover orange cocoa, hazelnut and noir et blanc options to try, which are all made using organic ingredients. We noticed how remarkably creamy the flavours were, particularly as they’re free from dairy, and found the truffles tasted rich and indulgent without being sickly sweet – we tucked in and tried them with both a cuppa and a glass of wine. The orange cocoa is made of a dark chocolate ganache, while our favourite hazelnut pick has a yummy praline centre and, finally, the noir et blanc is velvety smooth. These truffles are a decadent treat for her, whether she is vegan, dairy-free, or simply loves chocolate. Buy now £ 10 , Rhythm108.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Maison Francis Kurkdjian à la rose eau de parfum, 70ml Best: Extravagant buy Rating: 8/10 Maison Francis Kurkdjian is the brand famous for baccarat rouge 540, but the brand’s rose eau de parfum is perfectly suited to Valentine’s Day. The product arrived in a white and gold slide-out box, which opens to reveal a luxe-looking cube-shaped glass bottle with a gold lid. Each bottle is said to include a whopping 400 damask and centifolia roses, and we could certainly smell that from its heady and bold yet sweetly fresh scent. Bergamot, orange, cedar and musk add an uplifting warmth too. Wearing this is akin to walking through an exquisite rose garden and picking up on densely seductive floral notes all day. Our tester didn’t need to top up spritzes either, with a spray lasting all day – this is certainly one we’ll be bringing out for special occasions. There’s no denying this perfume comes with a major price tag, but it does feel like an expensive scent experience – like the perfume equivalent of a designer handbag. Buy now £ 180 , Selfridges.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Acqua di Parma oh l’amore candle Best: For a candlelit dinner Rating: 8/10 This robust yellow glass holder features signature Acqua di Parma branding and, in our opinion, looks fancy on any surface in the home. After lighting the wick, we noticed there is no smokiness – just a clean, even burn. We picked up on the warming amber, creamy tonka bean and spicy black pepper blend quite quickly. The mix successfully combines for a delicately sweet yet deeply rich aroma. The scent intensity grew with burn time, and after about half an hour had permeated our tester’s entire living room. Its effect is like an expensive perfume filling the air. Undoubtedly a luxe purchase, the scent and holder are both quite swish. As such, this does feel like the ultimate candle treat. Buy now £ 59 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tada & Toy BFF studs Best: For a jewellery-loving couple Rating: 8/10 We love these little stud earrings that make up two jagged halves of a heart, and which could be shared with your partner or worn as a pair. They’re available in 925 sterling silver and 18ct rose gold-plated vermeil on recycled 925 sterling silver, as well as the 18ct gold-plated vermeil on recycled 925 sterling silver, which is the pair we chose. One side is plain gold while the other features white crystals for a bit of subtle sparkle, and the jewellery arrived in a box and ribbon-tied canvas bag. We found them tiny enough (50mm in length, 20mm in width) to sit neatly on the lobe, and also worked well alongside other earrings. On a comfort level, we barely noticed they were there, and have been wearing the studs for several hours on end. These elegant, dainty hearts are a solid pair of earrings for everyday wear, which add an extra-special, eye-catching detail to your ears. Buy now £ 85 , Tadaandtoy.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ila the healing heart facial Best: Home spa TLC Rating: 8/10 After unwrapping the two rose quartz hearts in their drawstring pouch, we immediately noticed their prettiness. There’s also a tiny bottle of face oil for glowing radiance, which we recently included in our best face oils guide, and we appreciated the useful leaflet detailing facial massage movements. The hearts are small enough to use in tandem, and we found they were an ergonomic shape for smoothing over the face. Rose quartz is naturally cooling, and we’ve kept them on our bedside table as a ready-to-go skin-soothing tool. We found the stones offer even more refreshment after chilling further in the fridge, and the rose-scented oil felt nourishing and de-puffing when used alongside them. This set serves up a quick and easy at-home facial with minimal time and effort. Buy now £ 29.50 , Lookfantastic.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} This Works love sleep pillow spray, 50ml Best: For romance Rating: 8/10 Love sleep is an alternative version of the famous This Works deep sleep pillow spray, specifically created for winding down with your partner. We spritzed the light mist over our bedding, and immediately noticed its ylang-ylang and patchouli essential oils fill the room. The scent lingers after spraying too, infusing both the air and bed linen with a warming ambience. We could detect a woody, spicy fragrance that was therapeutic and relaxing, without being overpowering, and we could still smell it the next day too. This is basically the quick and easy pillow spray version of lighting a luxurious candle for a romantic vibe. Buy now £ 30 , Lookfantastic.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Thompson & Scott noughty alcohol-free sparkling rosé Best: Non-alcoholic fizz Rating: 9/10 We can tell you this is, hands-down, the best alcohol-free drink we’ve ever tasted. The vegan-friendly buy is rosé that has been dealcoholized, which explains the authentic flavour. After popping the stylish bottle’s cork, we poured out the blush-coloured bubbles into champagne glasses for the proper experience, and saw and tasted a dense fizz with a fresh, dry flavour that quenched our thirst. At several points while sipping we had to remind ourselves that it was non-alcoholic, and after sharing a bottle we felt satisfied by the rich notes too – we were seriously impressed by this flavoursome fizz. Buy now £ 9.25 , Noughtyaf.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Whistles love logo relaxed sweatshirt Best: Wearable gift Rating: 8/10 This 100 per cent cotton red sweatshirt features white logo stitching that spells the word “love” and, with its comfortable boxy fit, we also liked the textured effect of the cotton too. We found the mid-length offered a relaxed shape, while the crew neck sat neatly over any layers underneath. We’ve been sporting this stylish sweat a lot, and it’s a versatile buy that works equally well with jeans and trainers as it does over a dress. Machine washable too, our tester noted how the midweight sweatshirt retained its quality finish after regular washes, and dried quickly too. While we’ve been wearing it under a coat during winter, we think the bright colour is a standalone style winner for spring too. Buy now £ 89 , Whistles.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} La Perla signature eau de parfum, 30ml Best: Vegan-friendly scent Rating: 8/10 Living up to the brand’s name, this black glass bottle features a huge pearl-shaped luminous lid. As such, our tester found the bottle added glamour wherever it was displayed, acting like a centrepiece. The perfume itself is vegan-friendly, and we noted it to be clean, fresh, and light, while picking up on citrus, jasmine, vetiver and violet tones. As the fragrance settles, we also detected a velvety richness on top. A small spritz delivers a decent scent strength and lasts for several hours. Because of this, we’ve not made much of a dint in the volume, even over a few weeks of wear. Plus, the covetable bottle is refillable too. Buy now £ 57 , Beautybylaperla.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Little Botanical single heart succulent Best: Alternative to roses Rating: 8/10 This small houseplant has a height of 7.5cm and we chose a black and gold pot, but you can also shop green, grey and pink options too. Beneath the heart is a mossy surround which adds to the texture and greenery. Well suited to light spaces, our tester has been displaying the cute succulent on a central coffee table where the heart stands out, and its holder looks chic. The succulent itself is sleek and slimline but doesn’t feel fragile. Plus, we like that the plant is low maintenance and only needs watering once a month. The compact size makes for an aesthetically pleasing addition to any living area, and you could even mix and match with different pot colours and build a collection. Buy now £ 7.50 , Thelittlebotanical.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Papier lips lips lips notebook and notecard set Best: Personalised present Rating: 8/10 This gorgeous stationery set includes a hardback lined notebook and 20 boxed notecards and envelopes featuring a pink and red lips pattern designed by Susannah Garrod. When placing the order, each item is customisable for a personal touch. So, in our tester’s case, the notebook says “helen’s notes” while the cards read “love helen”. We’ve enjoyed the double-sided notecards because the recipient can read their message before flipping it over and displaying the lips print side. And they are satisfyingly thick, for a touch of correspondence luxury. Oh, and taking notes doesn’t get much fancier than jotting words down in a posh book like this, while its cover is more than durable enough for regular use. The set is a splurge, but the lips design makes writing down thoughts, or maybe a love letter, feel special. Buy now £ 49 , Papier.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pat McGrath Labs mattetrance lipstick in elson Best: Date night make-up Rating: 8/10 This red lipstick is presented in a signature Pat McGrath Labs holder, complete with a gold lip trim that looks swanky in our make-up bag. The pointed bullet is shaped in a way that allows you to create definition on application, as well as buildable coverage. Our tester really rated how easy it was to line and coat the lips with minimum effort, minus any messiness. The shade is a vibrant red that adds a bold pop of colour and could be worn with smoky eyes or an otherwise bare face. Overall, the finish is creamy and long-lasting. We found it didn’t budge while sipping a drink, but equally the formula doesn’t cling to lips in a drying way either. Instead, this product provides the staying power and effect of a matte lipstick, but left our lips feeling smoothed. Buy now £ 35 , Selfridges.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Molton Brown delicious rhubarb and rose vibrant bathing oil Best: For relaxation Rating: 8/10 As well as the sweetly refreshing rhubarb and rose notes, this oil also includes citrus tones from grapefruit and lemongrass, and vanilla and musk ingredients for creaminess. We sprinkled the oil into our bath water, which soon dispersed and filled the room with its scent. Luxuriating in this fragrance is undoubtedly relaxing, and it felt as though it softened the skin too. We enjoyed it as a bathtime treat to unwind before bed, and as a pick-me-up ahead of an evening out. Afterwards, our body was moisturised and the scent lingered even after getting dressed. This is also a decent-sized glass bottle that will last ages, as you only need a few drops for every bath. Buy now £ 39.73 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Karen Millen golden tiger woven satin nightwear cami and trouser Best: Posh pyjamas Rating: 8/10 We’ve been wearing these satin weave pyjama bottoms for weeks, paired with the matching golden tiger woven satin nightwear cami. The gold material has a grey and black illustrated tiger print, piped pocket detailing and a gold-trimmed tie fastening. The cami top also features piped black trim, and a mid-cut V-neck that we found rather flattering. Together, this set creates a sleek loungewear option and feels extremely fancy. ​​The fit isn’t clingy, so it felt luxurious but low-key, while the material is slightly shiny without creating any static or being too sheer or see-through, making this a substantial outfit for padding about in. Both items are machine washable and we’ve not noticed a difference in quality after regular washes. These are our new favourite pyjamas, for both style and comfort. Buy cami now £36, Karenmillen.com Buy trousers now £44, Karenmillen.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Panzer’s ultimate breakfast box Best: Food hamper Rating: 8/10 Treat her to breakfast in bed with this luxurious box of goodies including smoked salmon, caviar, cream cheese, bagels, lemon, granola, freshly squeezed orange juice, champagne, Florentines and chocolates. Panzer’s is a London deli, but this box can be delivered nationwide, including to the north east of England, where our tester lives. Everything arrived in neatly wrapped, chilled packaging, complete with pink and green ribbon. We tucked into a tasty breakfast and were left with food to spare for days. Our standout favourites were the melt-in-the-mouth almond and dark chocolate Florentines, zesty yet sweet juice and the smoothly rich cream cheese. A worthy alternative to dinner out, this is a feast packed with Valentine’s Day decadence. Buy now £ 80 , Panzers.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The White Company cashmere bed socks in silver grey marl Best: For a bit of luxury Rating: 8/10 These supremely soft 100 per cent cashmere socks add an extra layer of cosiness to bedtime. We’ve also been wearing them throughout the day for extra warmth, and because they feel so snuggly on our feet. The socks become a little looser after the first wear, but our tester found that adds to their slouchy appeal. Over several weeks’ testing, we’ll admit that we’ve barely gone an evening without them. Although the socks are handwash only, they don’t take ages to dry or need washing that often. The ribbed design comes in one size, which makes for easy shopping too. Buy now £ 36 , Thewhitecompany.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Boux Avenue Jodie plunge lingerie set, from £14 Best: Underwear set Rating: 8/10 This bubble gum pink lacy set screams Valentine’s Day sexiness, and there are a few colour options to choose from including black, white, plum, blue and emerald. We sampled the Jodie plunge bra (£28), and matching Jodie briefs (£14) and there’s also a Jodie thong (£14). The bra is available in sizes 30A to 38G, and despite being underwired, we found it quite comfortable to wear. The lightly padded cups are covered by a scalloped lace design which creates a sheer neckline and provides coverage at the same time. We liked the outline created under both a T-shirt and lower-cut items equally. Meanwhile, the briefs have the same ribbon bow finish and scalloped edging, with a sheer back. As underwear sets go, this combines wearability with attractive details, and we found the fit was true to size too. Buy now £ 14 , Bouxavenue.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bloom & Wild the Cora bouquet Best: Bunch of flowers Rating: 8/10 We received this bouquet through our letterbox and opened the flat packaging to reveal stems, an arranging guide and two food sachets. We followed the handy instructions to display the flowers, which included red and orange roses, plus statice, stocks, dianthus and bupleurum. The bunch filled a large vase and infused our lounge with pink and purple shades plus greenery too, bringing jewel tones. We found the flower heads plumped up over a couple of days, after awakening from their “sleeping” state, as described in the included leaflet. A week on, they looked fresh with a few tiny buds still opening. A few days later, we separated some stems into smaller additional holders to spread out the bloom longevity. Overall, we were impressed by how full the bouquet was for under £30. Buy now £ 26 , Bloomandwild.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

