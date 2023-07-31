Nickelodeon NickWatch children’s smartwatch
- Weight: 45g
- Screen diameter: 41mm
- GPS: Yes
- Camera: 2 mega-pixel
- Connectivity: Wifi or Bluetooth to parent's phone
- Memory: 16GB
- Waterproof: IP68 waterproof rating
- Battery life: 30 hours
The NickWatch was a lot easier to set up than expected – our mini testers were able to start using it within 15 minutes of unboxing the smartwatch. Once we’d switched on the watch’s screen, there were step-by-step instructions explaining how to download the NickWatch app for our smart phone and sync the watch to the app, so we could set up a family group (called a Family Ring).
A SIM card is built into the phone, and you can choose different subscription plans to activate it. The rolling commitment costs £9.99 a month, and you’ll never have to worry about running out of data. Children are able to send as many SMS messages, voice notes and phone calls as they want.
Exactly as advertised, we found that our testers figured out how to use the watch straightaway. From the home screen that displays the time, they can swipe up to open the app menu. From there, they’ll see options to play games, design, track movement, communicate through calls and SMS and use the Family Ring function to see family members’ locations, using GPS.
Our testers’ favourite function was SMS messaging and voice notes – from sending messages to ask how their family members were feeling to sending a stream of emojis. The voice notes they created were waffle and nonsense, but they found it hilarious. They especially enjoyed testing out the call function in the supermarket, hiding in one aisle and using the watch to give directions to where they were (by the baked beans).
When farther afield, such as in the park or at a festival, the watch is extremely useful at keeping track of a child’s location. To find out where they are at any time, open the NickWatch app on your phone and you’ll see a clear map showing the exact location of your child.
If they feel frightened or in danger, they can press and hold a physical SOS button on the device, which sends an emergency message to Family Ring members via the NickWatch app. It is a good idea to warn children that it’s only to be used in emergencies, as ours had a little too much fun with it at the start.
Let’s not forget about the games. Using interactive technology, children can virtually race through underground tunnels with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, balance silly objects on SpongeBob’s head or learn Morse code with Lincoln Loud.
Our testers’ favourites were ‘Karate’ and Ninja School, which aid fitness and cognitive skills. Our seven-year-old also had a lot of fun with the Patrick Says game. This is just like Simon says but with SpongeBob’s sidekick Patrick interactively asking children to complete hilarious and unexpected tasks.
Although it does require a monthly cost in addition to the purchase of the smartwatch, it’s worth it for peace of mind when it comes to knowing excatly where your children are at a given time and keeping them entertained by playing games rather than staring mindlessly at a TV show.