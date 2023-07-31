Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If you’re not quite ready to splash out on a smartphone for your children but you’d like to be able to contact them and track their movements, a kids’ smartwatch offers the perfect compromise. With GPS tracking and the ability to call and send SMS messages, just like an adult smartwatch, but without access to the internet and social media networking apps, you can keep your child safe while they’re out and about, without fear they’ll stumble across something they shouldn’t online.

As big fans of SpongeBob Square Pants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, we were excited to hear that the TV channel Nickelodeon has released a smartwatch for kids. The NickWatch sets itself apart from other children’s smartwatches by offering several in-built games featuring characters from the most popular Nickelodeon TV shows. In theory, this means you’d no longer have to bring a tablet out and about when you want some peace and quiet at dinner or for long car journeys, as the watch promises hours of entertainment.

There are fun educational features, too, such as an option to experiment with musical instruments and voice simulators and a design setting where kids can use their creative flair to personalise their own watch face.

The NickWatch is being billed as easy to use for children between the ages of six and 10, to help them develop tech skills in a safe and controlled way. We managed to get our hands on one to see whether these claims were true, and to bring you a full review

Could this new piece of wearable tech for children help them communicate with us when they were out of sight? And did they enjoy the games? Keep scrolling to find out.

How we tested

With the help of a six-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy, we spent several weeks testing out all of the apps on the NickWatch. As the children are boisterous and enjoy running around, we put the watch through it’s paces for durability, checking that it still functioned properly after numerous bumps and scrapes. We let the children work out what the watch could do on their own, to see whether or not they could call and message adults independently and to find out what games, if any, they enjoyed the most.