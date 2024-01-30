This kids’ scooter suitcase is essential for stress-free travel

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anyone who’s ever been in an airport with a young child before will know the pain of carrying them and all your bags from check-in to the departure gate – and everywhere in between. To make matters worse, there can be long waits, which means children want to start playing with the travel toys you’d planned for in-flight entertainment before they even get on the plane. However, there is a nippy solution: a kids’ scooter suitcase that can solve both of those problems at once.

The Flyte scooter suitcase comprises a fully operational scooter so that kids can ride independently around the airport (with adult supervision, of course). It also has a bag on the front to hold all of their carry-on – that’s one less suitcase and one less child for you to carry.

If your plane is delayed, you can send your little one up and down the departure area from shop to shop, so they don’t get bored and frustrated. This is also a great way to burn off excess energy before they get on the flight, meaning they’re more likely to sit calmer for longer, having had some exercise beforehand.

Currently reduced by nearly 30 per cent to less than £80 – the lowest price we’ve seen these scooter suitcases since Black Friday – it makes sense to snap one of these up now so that you’re covered for all travel in 2024 and beyond. Here’s everything we know about the Flyte suitcase scooter, including the size, design options and manoeuvrability.

Flyte scooter suitcase: Was £109.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Flyte scooter suitcase features a cute animal design on the front, and there are currently several options reduced. These include pandas, flamingos and sharks, so it’s easy to find a suitcase to match the interests of your child. The more they like the scooter suitcase, the more excited they’ll get about using it by themselves.

We tested one for a holiday to Tenerife and the first part of the fun was packing the suitcase. It has a generous 25l capacity, so they can put some clothes inside it, as well as in-flight activities and toys, which helped us reduce our overall spend on hold baggage.

Once at the airport, our three-year-old tester couldn’t wait for us to get the scooter suitcase out of the car so she could get on it straight away. We were slightly cautious at first, wondering if there would be any falls due to the weight of what she’d packed, but the Flyte scooter suitcase is made with safe steering in mind. Our little tester didn’t topple over once and she was on it pretty much non-stop for two hours. We also noticed that the scooter was very responsive to changing direction – she almost crashed into people several times but was able to steer around them at the last minute without any accidents.

When it was time to board the plane, all we had to do was push the handle into the case, just like you would a regular trolley suitcase, and lift the footstand so that it was flush with the back of the suitcase. It took seconds to do, so we could do it at the stairs to the aircraft and then lift it up with one hand and our daughter in the other.

We were also impressed that the case has a hard shell to protect the contents in the cabin and on journeys to and from the airport. If you travel in large groups or have a big family, you’ll often be piling lots of suitcases in and out of cars and taxis, meaning they can get battered quickly. The Flyte scooter suitcase should last multiple trips and could be passed down to siblings or cousins to make it even better value for money.

