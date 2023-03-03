Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Shopping for kids can be a challenge, as choices vary hugely depending on their age and interests. Plus, it’s important you gift them something they’ll really love. Whether the child in mind likes Lego, prefers jigsaw puzzles, enjoys creative activities or is into playing with toys, there are plenty of options to choose from, as well as favourite TV shows and characters to consider.

One item that’s been a go-to gift for kids across the decades is a stuffed animal. These cute cuddly friends come in all shapes and sizes, from teddies to tortoises. It’s safe to say, the most recognisable soft toy brand name today is Jellycat, which was first established in 1999.

Lots of kids across the land have a Jellycat bashful bunny as a comforter. The vast, collectable range encompasses animals, food, plants and prehistoric creatures, and it remains a key kids’ toy trend. We’re not just talking about tiny tots, though – the Jellycat croissant hashtag has garnered a whopping 3.4 billion views on TikTok.

Jellycat cuddly toys are a fun buy, whatever your age. Especially when the selection includes plants, fruit, and pastries, as well as fluffy animals such as dogs, monkeys, pandas and more.

With that in mind, we’ve put together our favourite Jellycat finds. Read on to see some sweet soft toy pals that we think would be a brilliant buy, for little ones and big kids alike.

Read more: Lego launches new Star Wars super star destroyer

Jellycat bashful bunny, medium: £23, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

(JoJo Maman Bébé)

A classic buy synonymous with shopping the Jellycat range, this medium bunny is a sweet, snuggly keepsake for a child’s birthday or a significant milestone. Plus, the ears can be personalised to add an extra special present touch.

Buy now

Jellycat pretty patisserie mille feuille: £14, Hamleys.com

(Hamleys)

A tempting treat with a soft-toy twist, this is the one to shop for baking afficionados or those partial to a posh afternoon tea. Plus, there’s a pretty patisserie tarte aux fraise (£14, Hamleys.com) if you fancy a matching foodie pair.

Buy now

Jellycat amuse big aloe vera soft toy: £57, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

A fun take on a fake plant, this cute aloe vera soft toy is a fab gift for adults as well as kids. The 4cm x 14cm x 13cm toy would sit pretty on any shelf, as well as doubling up as a cuddly succulent.

Buy now

Jellycat bashful dragon, medium: £25, Jellycat.com

(Jellycat)

This soft toy looks far less scary than its mythical counterpart, and we can picture bashful dragon being a cosy bedtime pal for little ones. The sage green colour is a gorgeous soft toy shade, and we like the velvety-looking wings too.

Buy now

Jellycat fabulous fruit grapes soft toy: £17, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Kids could play shop with these soft toy grapes, propping the fruit up alonside other Jellycat favourites. We can’t resist the smiley face, which is far too sweet for eating.

Buy now

Jellycat peek-a-boo dino activity toy: £30, Jellycat.com

(Jellycat)

This friendly-looking dinosaur features different textures for little ones to play with. The green, yellow and blue is sure to catch their eye too.

Buy now

Jellycat Colin chameleon: £21.99, Waterstones.com

(Waterstones)

A multi-coloured chap complete with a tactile tummy, tail and expressive eyes, we think this fun character would be great for interactive story time. He’d also make a good mascot for clubs or sports teams too.

Buy now

Jellycat fleury sunflower soft toy: £32, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Present them with a floral treat, in the form of this vibrant sunflower toy. Whether yellow is their favourite colour, or you think they’d simply love the flower’s happy smiley face, this squishy toy is sure to win gifting points.

Buy now

Jellycat amuseable burger: £30, Papertiger.com

(Paper Tiger)

Tuck into this tempting burger buy, which comes complete with a bun featuring outstretched arms and layers of cheese and salad. It’s an ideal toy for a foodie fan or for children to play cafes.

Buy now

Jellycat Otto sausage dog soft toy: £26, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

They’ll be delighted with this lovely sausage dog toy named Otto. The 9cm x 17cm stuffed animal is suitable from birth, and could be an adored childhood playmate.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on toys and baby products, try the links below:

Searching for snuggly kidswear? We’ve rounded up the best blanket hoodies