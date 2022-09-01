Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Land ahoy! Our favourite brick company has just launched a brand new nautical-themed set – if you’re looking for something to light up dreary evenings once the weather draws in, Lego’s motorised lighthouse set is here to light the way.

Whether it’s a 3,000-piece rollercoaster or impressive replica of a Seventies Porsche, it’s no secret the company’s creations are becoming more realistic and intricate with time, with moving parts playing a huge role in bringing the brand’s sets to life – and this latest drop ticks that box in a very major way.

Launching today, the 2,065-piece set depicts a dramatic lighthouse standing tall over a quaint cottage – but what sounds especially intruiging is the motorised elements which include the rotating lens and glowing fireplace nestled in the cottage below.

What’s more, the lamp actually uses a Fresnel lens that magnifies the beams of light, just as a real lighthouse does. Creating the scene below is the craggy coastline, hidden treasure (of course) and rowing boat for the lighthouse keeper and sailor to hop into.

Keen to get on board? Drop your anchor and read on for everything you need to know about the maritime set.

Lego motorised lighthouse: £259.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Towering above a rocky outcrop and cosy looking cottage, this 2,065-piece set measures 54cm when built – a grand build that’s sure to impress once on display. The set includes a battery box and motor that power the rotating light and glowing fire place below – reflecting the real deal, the lamp even uses a Fresnel lens to magnify and direct light out to sea (or in this case, your living room).

Of course, it wouldn’t be a coastal scene without a lighthouse keeper and his cat, a sailor bracing the waves in a brick-built rowing boat and a seagull overhead. The minifigures can also make their way up the winding staircase inside the lighthouse itself, Meanwhile, the impressively intricate details inside the cottage, including a kettle, clock and glowing fireplace can be easily seen. If the minifigures are lucky, they’ll find the pirate’s treasure in the cave below too.

Buy now

After a challenging build? Lay the bricks for memory lane with the best Lego sets for adults