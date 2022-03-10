Mother’s Day is all about treating the main woman in your life and this year, it falls on Sunday 27 February – so mark your diaries.

Finding the perfect present can be a tricky endeavor which is why so many of us return to the classics year after year. From chocolates and flowers to wine and sweets, these gifts are not to be sniffed at.

Always reliable, M&S is making gift giving for 2022 a whole lot easier with its limited-edition Mother’s Day collection.

Helping you avoid the last-minute corner shop or petrol station dash, the high street stalwart has rustled up two stellar hampers. Bursting with wine, cakes, chocolates, flowers and tea, there is plenty to spoil your loved one with.

Both gift selections are available to pre-order now for £50 and will be dispatched from 21 March in time to brighten up her Mother’s Day.

M&S you’re blooming brilliant gift selection: £50, Marksandspencer.com

M&S’s blooming brilliant gift selection contains everything you need to spoil your mother with. Its centrepiece is the bold bouquet of cerise roses, pale pink spray roses and pink antirrhinums which are complemented by the blue eryngiums and lovely foliage. The flowers also arrived in bud to allow for the maximum period of flowering at home. And to satisfy their sweet tooth, there’s also chocolates and cocktail inspired chocolate marshmallows, complete with a limited edition bottle of “mumosa” sparkling white wine with strawberry and orange juice.

M&S Mother’s Day afternoon treats and flowers: £50, Marksandspencer.com

Gift your mother the afternoon tea she deserves with M&S’s special treats gift selection. Containing a striking bouquet of white roses, yellow freesias and solidago in foliage with vegmo and pistache. There’s also a pack of lemon biscakes, an all butter shortbread box, a lemon loaf cake and 10 bags of luxury gold tea in a tin. A tier of gift boxes are also included to present the treats.

