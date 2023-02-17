Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Falling on 19 March this year, Mother’s Day is almost here, which means it’s time to start brainstorming gift ideas, if you want to avoid having to rush out for some slightly sad looking flowers at the 11th hour.

Should you find yourself stumped for ideas this year, hampers are well worth having on your radar – after all, there is something undeniably exciting about delving into a hamper brimming with sweet nibbles and special tipples that you might not usually buy for yourself.

One department store famed for its wicker hampers and luxurious gift boxes is Fortnum & Mason, which is selling an assortment specifically created for Mother’s Day. Inside, you’ll find everything from personalised champagne to chocolate flowers as well as elderflower, strawberry and rose tea.

There’s no denying the department store’s hampers are quite an investment, though, so, if you’re looking for purse-friendly presents that feel indulgent but stay within budget, read our edit of the best Mother’s Day gifts that cost less than £20.

If none of the following options feel quite right, you can also build your own bespoke bundle with Fortnum & Mason – there’s an enticing array of treats to curate something your giftee is sure to love. Here is everthing you need to know about the Mother’s Day hampers now available at Fortnum & Mason.

Fortnum & Mason the Mother’s Day tea hamper: £80, Fortnumandmason.com

(Fortnum & Mason)

Housing a selection of sweet treats for her to pair with a hot cuppa this Mother’s Day, this luxurious-looking tea hamper is bound to impress. Bundled into a quaint wicker hamper, there’s a box of handmade raspberry and rose milk chocolate florentines (£10.95, Fortnumandmason.com) for her to delve in to; milk chocolate grey tea caramel truffles (£7.95, Fortnumandmason.com); a jar of raspberry and rhubarb conserve (£6.25, Fortnumandmason.com), which would be perfect for sharing, if you’re lucky; and a tin of shortbread (£9.95, Fortnumandmason.com) – all you need now are a few scones. Order now and the hamper will be dispatched after 7 March.

Buy now

Fortnum & Mason the Mother’s Day hamper: £100, Fortnumandmason.com

(Fortnum & Mason)

This indulgent-looking hamper is brimming with a variety of sweet nibbles and confectionery, with plenty of goodies to keep the cupboards stocked for Mother’s Day and beyond. From pink marc de champagne chocolate truffles (£17.95, Fortnumandmason.com) with a boozy ganache filling to both chocolate and caramel biscuits (£9.95, Fortnumandmason.com), salted caramel blonde chocolate almonds (£11.95, Fortnumandmason.com) and a jar of strawberry preserve (£5.95, Fortnumandmason.com) for a sweet addition to afternoon tea, Fortnum’s assortment also houses a milk chocolate bar (£5.95, Fortnumandmason.com) and tin of black tea with rose and bergamot (£14.95, Fortnumandmason.com) to wash it all down. Order now and the hamper will be dispatched after 7 March.

Buy now

Fortnum & Mason the personalised champagne and chocolate gift box: £85, Fortnumandmason.com

(Fortnum & Mason)

Perfect for bringing a personal touch to her present this Mother’s Day, this blanc de blancs champagne bottle can be customised with a note across the label. Whether you plan on a heartfelt message or a humorous note, the personalised fizz arrives alongside a box of marc de champagne truffles described by the department store as “heady and decadent”, while the blanc de blancs champagne is said to be “delightfully crisp with light floral notes and a refreshing acidity”.

Buy now

