Ace the Tenniscore fashion trend ahead of Wimbledon with these picks from Myprotein

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Tennis is everywhere this summer, infiltrating everything from movies and media to fashion.

It started with the sultry sporty flick Challengers starring Zendaya, which premiered back in April and caused a huge spike in popularity for the now-coined “tenniscore” fashion trend. The look injects preppy yet athletic minimalism from tennis gear into our everyday wardrobes, while also being something we can actually workout in too.

From there the trend has really taken off with several thousand views on TikTok and Instagram. And, with Wimbledon qualifiers well underway, we think it’s the perfect time to get into the swing of things and add a few new pieces to your wardrobe.

Myprotein is the perfect one-stop-shop for fitness equipment, supplements and, most importantly, workout fits, which is why it should come as no surprise that there’s plenty of choice when it comes to dipping your toes into tenniscore. For fitness fashion that’s both stylish and functional, you can’t go wrong. Here, we’ve picked out a few of our favourite pieces that are sure to have us all match-ready.

Our favourite MyProtein tenniscore picks:

Myprotein women’s tempo tennis dress: Was £48, now £38.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( My Protein )

This all-in-one tennis dress is an easy and versatile way to achieve that activewear aesthetic. Adorable on its own, it comes in classic tennis white and stylish black, and we think it would look great layered with a jumper for a more dressed-down look. Of course, it is also great for a workout, the strappy back design is both pretty and sure to keep you cool while you work up a sweat, and the double-layered mesh offers excellent support. With a split for unrestricted movement and built-in shorts, you can move around the court with confidence and style.

Buy now

Myprotein women’s tempo pleated skort: Was £46, now £36.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( My Protein )

You don’t get much more classic than a tennis skirt. The pristine white pleats are synonymous with green lawns, a glass of Pimms and some strawberries and cream in the sun. But Myprotein has added a handy twist to the iconic silhouette, making it into a skort by adding “squat-proof” shorts for ultimate comfort and mobility. Made with sweat-wicking technology and an antimicrobial finish, you’re sure to stay sweat-free and fresh all season long.

Buy now

MP women’s training energy vest: £4.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( My Protein )

No workout set is complete without the perfect vest top and we love the look of this fitted training energy vest. The soft feel fabric is ideal for keeping us comfortable while we work up a sweat, and the ruched seams are super flattering and stylish. Perfect for pairing with the skort for a full tennis whites look.

Buy now

If you’re looking for more women’s sportswear to energise your wardrobe, check out our activewear guide