Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Carbohydrates have developed somewhat of a negative reputation over the years, thanks to fad diets and beauty standards that focus a critical lens on healthy muscle mass. But carbohydrates aren’t and have never been bad for you. In fact they’re one of the essential macronutrients that make up a balanced diet and provide the body with fuel.

In short, carbs are essential for energy and muscle growth and you need them to maintain a healthy body, especially if you’re a regular in the gym.

Most of us get all the carbs we need from our diets – plenty of foods like potatoes, grains and pulses are rich in carbohydrates but you can find them in foods like cheese and milk and some fruits like bananas and mangoes too. The carbohydrates we eat are broken down into glycogen and this is what fuels us throughout the day. If you don’t burn through your glycogen, it’ll be stored for later. Excess glucose might also be converted into fat and stored in fat cells if you don’t burn it off.

However, if you’re using a lot of energy and burn through your resources quickly, you might want to consume more carbohydrates. This is why many people who work out consistently tend to load up on carbs, along with other macronutrients like protein and healthy fats. Some people do get all this through their diet alone, but some also supplement carbohydrate to make sure they’re getting enough glycogen to both fuel a workout and grow more muscle mass.

What are carbohydrate supplements?

Not all carbohydrate supplements are the same. There are two types of carbohydrates known as simple and complex. The body breaks these down and converts them into glycogen which acts as fuel, however, the rate at which simple carbohydrates and complex carbohydrates break down into glycogen is slightly different.

Ideally if you’re using a carbohydrate supplement for energy and to maintain or grow your muscles, you’ll want something that breaks down quickly.

It takes longer for whole foods to be digested and converted into energy, so many people take a fast-acting carbohydrate supplement like dextrose or maltodextrin either before they work out or afterwards. The rapid impact on the body prevents exhaustion as the levels of glycogen in your body drop. Restoring them quickly can aid recovery too, helping your muscles repair at a faster rate, which is great for upping your endurance and strength over a period of time.

Read more: Want to lift weights like Emily Campbell? Try the beginners guide to weightlifting

Your body’s carbohydrate needs will obviously vary based on the length and intensity of your workout and whether you’re trying to stay the same weight or gain more muscle. However, making sure you’ve had an adequate amount before or after a workout can make all the difference to how hard you can push and how tired you feel.

So, if you’re trying to bulk up, gain more muscle, or just ensure you have enough energy to train a little harder or for longer periods of time, you might want to consider adding a carbohydrate supplement to your pre or post-sesh shake. You can mix something like maltodextrin with water, an energy drink or a protein shake and feel the effects while you’re exercising and during recovery.

Carbs are not your enemy, especially if your primary goal is gains. We need fuel to keep our bodies functioning properly and our brains sharp, and while a carb supplement might not be right for everyone, it’s a good nutritional product to know about if you want to optimise your performance and recovery in the gym.

The carbohydrate supplements to buy

Myprotein 100 per cent maltodextrin carbs: £6.30, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Independent )

These 100 per cent maltodextrin carbs from Myprotein boast a huge 50g of carbohydrates in every serving. Maltodextrin carbs are fast-acting carbohydrates, making them ideal for providing the energy you need to power through your training. This super-convenient blend, saving you from expensive and time-consuming prep for your pre and post-workout recovery nutrition. Simply add one and a half scoops to water and consume after your gym session for a speedy recovery, more energy and better muscle repair.

Myprotein 100 per cent dextrose glucose carbs: £10.82, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Independent )

These 100 per cent dextrose glucose carbs can be taken before, during or after a workout to give your body a boost and replenish glycogen stores. This blend has been developed for fast absorption, to help your muscles recover and reduce fatigue and delayed onset muscle soreness. Made from corn sugar, this powder is vegetarian and vegan friendly so is a great way to support a bulk and provide extra energy if you’re plant-based. Simply add one scoop to water and enjoy.

Read more: A strength expert reveals how to bench press properly – and three common mistakes to avoid