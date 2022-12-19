Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

And it’s over. Weeks of World Cup action have come to an end, and Argentina has been crowned the champion, seeing football legend Lionel Messi lift the trophy for the first time in his life.

Now, with that done and dusted, the 43-day pause in the Premier League’s regularly scheduled programming is about to come to an end, and top-tier club football is finally set for a return.

Play resumes this Boxing Day (26 December), and football fans will be pleased to know Amazon, once again, has the UK broadcasting rights for the Christmas matches, meaning you can watch the club games without a Sky or BT Sport subscription.

Amazon Prime Video will be broadcasting all 10 fixtures on Boxing Day and the two days that follow. If you aren’t already signed up to the Amazon Prime Video subscription service, there’s a way to watch all the action for free.

Here are all the Amazon Premier League fixtures for the Christmas period, including when and what time the matches start and how to watch them for free on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Premier League fixtures: When does the Premier League start again?

Monday 26 December 2022

Tuesday 27 December 2022

Wednesday 28 December 2022

Leeds vs Manchester City: 7pm – Watch on Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Premier League matches on Amazon Prime Video for free

If you’re hoping to catch the Premier League on Amazon Prime Video, you’re going to need an Amazon Prime subscription. It costs £8.99 a month or £95 a year.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, which will give you access to all three days of Premier League action for free. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the 30-day free trial runs out, or you’ll be charged.

If you want to continue your subscription, though, you’ll get all the benefits of Amazon Prime, including free next-day delivery, continued access to Prime Video (Amazon’s answer to Netflix and Disney+) as well as Amazon Music and same-day grocery deliveries through Amazon Fresh and Morrisons.

