Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Is it too early to say it’s coming home? Of course not. Get your flags out, lace up your boots and put on this year’s England shirt. It’s coming home, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

England has kicked off its World Cup campaign, and, boy, what a start. The Lions roared to victory in their opening match against Iran, romping home with six astonishing goals, and are hoping to do the same when they play the United States this Friday.

We’ve only seen the England team play in the new kit twice before, against Italy and Germany, in the UEFA Nations League, where they lost and drew, but the strips have afforded the team more luck so far in Qatar.

While the white-and-blue kit with its unusual shoulder pattern divided opinion when it was first announced, the 22/23 England kit might become a cult classic if The Three Lions’ winning streak continues throughout the tournament.

The team will also don a more traditional red away kit that was a little more positively received by fans. Whichever one you prefer, both are available to buy now, ensuring you can adequately roar on the boys through the group stages and into the final.

Read more:

Where can you buy the England World Cup home and away kits and how much do they cost?

Nike England home stadium shirt 2022: £74.95, Englandstore.com

(England Store)

The 22/23 Nike England home kit takes inspiration from the 1992 and 1996 kits, featuring a distorted Three Lions graphic on the shoulders, with the angles and lines intended to replicate claw marks.

The home stadium shirt is a replica of what the players on the pitch are wearing and benefits from Nike’s dri-fit technology, which moves sweat away from your skin, for quicker evaporation. There are also kids’ sizes available (£59.95, Englandstore.com) if you’d like to match with your little one.

If you’d prefer to buy the actual professional shirt that the players are wearing on the pitch (not a replica), the official match shirt (£114.95, Englandstore.com) is also available to buy, and features raised knit in high-heat areas, providing additional breathability.

Nike England away stadium shirt 2022: £74.95, Englandstore.com

(England Store)

The away kit that everyone secretly prefers. England’s away kit sees the iconic red colour scheme, putting a modern twist on a collared classic from years gone by.

Should you be looking to match with your little ones, you’ll be glad to know it comes in kids’ sizing (£59.95, Englandstore.com) too.

There’s no professional away match shirt for this one, sadly, so you’ll have to do without the extra knitting, but you still get Nike’s dri-fit technology in these shirts, which moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation.

Nike England home and away stadium shorts 2022: £37.95, Englandstore.com

(England Store)

If you’re looking to complete the look, the coordinating shorts are also available. The ideal addition to your kit collection, they’re available in sizes S to XXL in both home and away colours.

Similarly, if your mini-me is in need of a new pair too, much like the shirt, the shorts come in kids’ sizes (£32.95, Englandstore.com).

Voucher codes

For offers on fitness equipment and sportswear, try these discount codes:

Smash your personal best with the best men’s running shoes