Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

England World Cup kit 2022: Where to buy the home and away shirts so you can roar on the Lions

The men’s team are already off to a flying start in their new blue strips

Alex Lee
Thursday 24 November 2022 12:20
<p>Yep, there are definitely three lions on these shirts </p>

Yep, there are definitely three lions on these shirts

(The Independent)

Is it too early to say it’s coming home? Of course not. Get your flags out, lace up your boots and put on this year’s England shirt. It’s coming home, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

England has kicked off its World Cup campaign, and, boy, what a start. The Lions roared to victory in their opening match against Iran, romping home with six astonishing goals, and are hoping to do the same when they play the United States this Friday

We’ve only seen the England team play in the new kit twice before, against Italy and Germany, in the UEFA Nations League, where they lost and drew, but the strips have afforded the team more luck so far in Qatar. 

While the white-and-blue kit with its unusual shoulder pattern divided opinion when it was first announced, the 22/23 England kit might become a cult classic if The Three Lions’ winning streak continues throughout the tournament.

The team will also don a more traditional red away kit that was a little more positively received by fans. Whichever one you prefer, both are available to buy now, ensuring you can adequately roar on the boys through the group stages and into the final.

Read more:

Where can you buy the England World Cup home and away kits and how much do they cost?

Nike England home stadium shirt 2022: £74.95, Englandstore.com

(England Store)

The 22/23 Nike England home kit takes inspiration from the 1992 and 1996 kits, featuring a distorted Three Lions graphic on the shoulders, with the angles and lines intended to replicate claw marks.

The home stadium shirt is a replica of what the players on the pitch are wearing and benefits from Nike’s dri-fit technology, which moves sweat away from your skin, for quicker evaporation. There are also kids’ sizes available (£59.95, Englandstore.com) if you’d like to match with your little one.

If you’d prefer to buy the actual professional shirt that the players are wearing on the pitch (not a replica), the official match shirt (£114.95, Englandstore.com) is also available to buy, and features raised knit in high-heat areas, providing additional breathability. 

Nike England away stadium shirt 2022: £74.95, Englandstore.com

(England Store)

The away kit that everyone secretly prefers. England’s away kit sees the iconic red colour scheme, putting a modern twist on a collared classic from years gone by.

Should you be looking to match with your little ones, you’ll be glad to know it comes in kids’ sizing (£59.95, Englandstore.com) too.

There’s no professional away match shirt for this one, sadly, so you’ll have to do without the extra knitting, but you still get Nike’s dri-fit technology in these shirts, which moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation.   

Nike England home and away stadium shorts 2022: £37.95, Englandstore.com

(England Store)

If you’re looking to complete the look, the coordinating shorts are also available. The ideal addition to your kit collection, they’re available in sizes S to XXL in both home and away colours.

Similarly, if your mini-me is in need of a new pair too, much like the shirt, the shorts come in kids’ sizes (£32.95, Englandstore.com).

Voucher codes

For offers on fitness equipment and sportswear, try these discount codes:

Smash your personal best with the best men’s running shoes

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in