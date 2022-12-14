Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The game has always been proud of its traditions, but stuffy dress codes is one part of the sport best left in the past. Golf gear is more fashionable than ever before, and one of the biggest things to have changed over recent times is that attitude to the humble hoodie.

It’s hard to imagine but it was only a few years back that the idea of wearing a hoodie out on the links was a controversial thing. In fact, before LIV came along, hoodies were one of the most divisive things in the golfing world – innocent times indeed.

The old guard might still prefer that you step out in a traditional argyle jumper, slacks and shoes, but hoodies are definitely here to stay. Top players like Tyrell Hatton and Justin Thomas have helped pave the way and normalise them out on the course. And if it’s good enough for them, it’s certainly good enough for us.

A well-made hoodie can look and feel superb on the course – though that baggy old one you have stuffed in the back of the wardrobe won’t do. Stylish options are out there, and many have been designed specifically to compliment the golf game.

Every golfer has their own priorities when it comes to attire. Ultimately, though, it comes down to style, comfort and performance. Golf has enough trials and tribulations as it is – just getting around 18 holes is tricky enough, so players should be able to feel comfortable while they do it. Thankfully, there are lots of great choices when it comes to golf hoodies to help them look just as good as they play.

How we tested

We took all the options out on the course for our regular weekend rounds, and tested them for full range of motion in the golf swing. Many of the products also came into their own on the range, and we tried them all out as our winter grind got underway. We also took a number of them on our golf trips to test how they’d transfer from the first tee to the clubhouse and beyond.

The best golf hoodies for 2022 are: