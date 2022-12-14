Jump to content

8 best golf hoodies for men: Comfort and performance out on the links

The game has changed, and so has its uniform…

Harry Fletcher
Wednesday 14 December 2022 12:08
<p>Top players like Tyrell Hatton have helped pave the way for hoodies on the course </p>

Top players like Tyrell Hatton have helped pave the way for hoodies on the course

(iStock/The Independent)

The game has always been proud of its traditions, but stuffy dress codes is one part of the sport best left in the past. Golf gear is more fashionable than ever before, and one of the biggest things to have changed over recent times is that attitude to the humble hoodie.

It’s hard to imagine but it was only a few years back that the idea of wearing a hoodie out on the links was a controversial thing. In fact, before LIV came along, hoodies were one of the most divisive things in the golfing world – innocent times indeed.

The old guard might still prefer that you step out in a traditional argyle jumper, slacks and shoes, but hoodies are definitely here to stay. Top players like Tyrell Hatton and Justin Thomas have helped pave the way and normalise them out on the course. And if it’s good enough for them, it’s certainly good enough for us.

A well-made hoodie can look and feel superb on the course – though that baggy old one you have stuffed in the back of the wardrobe won’t do. Stylish options are out there, and many have been designed specifically to compliment the golf game.

Every golfer has their own priorities when it comes to attire. Ultimately, though, it comes down to style, comfort and performance. Golf has enough trials and tribulations as it is – just getting around 18 holes is tricky enough, so players should be able to feel comfortable while they do it. Thankfully, there are lots of great choices when it comes to golf hoodies to help them look just as good as they play.

How we tested

We took all the options out on the course for our regular weekend rounds, and tested them for full range of motion in the golf swing. Many of the products also came into their own on the range, and we tried them all out as our winter grind got underway. We also took a number of them on our golf trips to test how they’d transfer from the first tee to the clubhouse and beyond.

The best golf hoodies for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – J Lindeberg Jeff hoodie: £160, Jlindeberg.com
  • Best for layering and flexibility – Puma cloudspun progress men's golf hoodie: £60, Puma.com
  • Best streetwear-inspired design – Birds of Condor weekend at birdies hoodie: £34, Birdsofcondor.com
  • Best hooded gilet – Adidas statement full-zip hooded vest: £65, Adidas.co.uk
  • Best for modern-player style – Oscar Jacobson Travis full zip hooded mid layer: £89.99, Oscarjacobsongolf.co.uk
  • Best premium option – Ralph Lauren RLX golf washable cashmere hooded jumper: £305, Ralphlauren.co.uk
  • Best hooded out layer – Under Armour storm Daytona full-zip: £85, Underarmour.co.uk
  • Best for chilly winter rounds – Stuburt evolution-tech hooded padded jacket: £69.99, Stuburt.com

J Lindeberg Jeff hoodie

  • Best: Overall
  • Sizes: XS, S, M, L
  • Colourways: Black, nautical blue, navy
  • Pockets: Yes, zipped

Golf obsessives can spot a J Lindeberg top in the wild anywhere and be assured that the person wearing it is serious about the game. The Jeff hoodie embodies the sporty, minimalist designs of the brand’s wider range, and it’s also one of the comfiest we came across during testing. The embossed branding on the chest is subtle and compliments the simple red and blue colour way. But the real flair comes from the striking logo print on the back, which elevates the garment above your run-of-the-mill hoodie.

Made from a technical cotton blend, this hoodie offers plenty of stretch and freedom of movement, while still maintaining structure and insulation. Zip pockets and a full-length zip down the front make it more practical than most. Pull this one on for range sessions and you’ll be impressing straight away. A great addition to any golfer’s wardrobe.

Continue reading...

Puma cloudspun progress men's golf hoodie

  • Best: For layering and flexibility
  • Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
  • Colourways: Light grey, navy blue, chestnut, evening sky heather
  • Pockets: Yes, kangaroo

Puma has been on something of a hot streak recently when it comes to golf gear (we’re a fan of the RS-G golf shoes too) and its cloudspun progress hoodie is another winner. It’s a classic fitted hoodie design but manages to pack in a lot of performance-related features that lend well to the course. The moisture-wicking cloudspun fabric is a mix of 87 per cent polyester and 13 per cent elastane, and it’s also made with at least 20 per cent recycled material.

It’s stretchier and thinner than most hoodies we tested, which meant it offered one of the least-restrictive experiences out on the course, with full rotation of the body. It’s worth bearing in mind that while it’s good for layering, it’s a lightweight garment and the emphasis is certainly placed more on athletic performance rather than warmth.

The cut is fitted but very comfortable overall and it sits nicely on the body without clinging. We’re impressed.

Continue reading...

Birds of Condor weekend at birdies hoodie

  • Best: Streetwear-inspired design
  • Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
  • Colourways: One, antique white
  • Pockets: Yes, kangaroo

Fancy adding a little Australian slacker style to your game? Birds of Condor is the brand to provide it. The founders came from a surfing and music background, and it’s one of the brands hoping to make stuffy golf clothing a thing of the past. The hipster appeal certainly rubs off in the weekend at birdies hoodie, which is full of stylish, slacker appeal.

The fitted cut of the sleeves and cuffs on this quirky number won’t interfere with the golf swing, but we probably see this one more as a good option for range nights and the clubhouse after a round. Wherever you choose to wear it, it’s a fun piece.

Continue reading...

Adidas statement full-zip hooded vest

  • Best: Hooded gilet
  • Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL
  • Colourways: Black
  • Pockets: Yes

Gilets aren’t just for Loughborough grads and finance bros –they’re for golfers, too. They can be hugely versatile options for lovers of the game, as anyone who watched Scottie Scheffler wear one during the 2022 Masters will attest to.

They can often be big and puffy, and restrictive or off-putting when it comes to the golf swing, but that isn’t a problem with the Adidas hoodie vest. This impressive option is stretchy, surprisingly warm and – with large pockets – useful for housing ball markers and yardage books. The 100 per cent recycled polyester material is coated with a water-repellent finish, too.

It’s unobtrusive, practical and will go with most outfits, thanks to its block colourway.

Continue reading...

Oscar Jacobson Travis full zip hooded mid layer

  • Best: For modern-player style
  • Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
  • Colourways: Black, navy and teal, teal and white, white and navy
  • Pockets: Yes

When it comes to golf clothes, this is one of the most fashion-forward pieces we’ve seen to date. We love the colour options the Travis comes in, and the trim around the wrists adds a level of sophistication. The cuffs are tapered to ensure there’s no fabric flapping around during the swing, and it’s designed with practicality in mind too, with twin pockets.

The brushed inner fleece adds more warmth than you’d expect from a relatively light piece, and we found it to be a flattering cut. The water-wicking material will help you out in light showers, too.

Continue reading...

Ralph Lauren RLX golf washable cashmere hooded jumper

  • Best: Premium option
  • Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL
  • Colourways: Cargo green, navy and cream
  • Pockets: No

You can spend as little or as much as you like on golf gear, but if you’re really looking to splash out on something special, Ralph Lauren’s RLX range is the place to check out. The jewel in the crown of its hoodie selection is this beautiful cashmere piece, which just screams quality out of the box.

It’s incredibly soft and well cut, offering a flattering fit, and will add quality to any golf look. It’s a bonus that a piece as nice as this one can be machine washed, too.

Justin Thomas and Billy Horschel can usually be seen prowling their fairways on tour in one of these, and while you might not hit your clubs quite as well as them, you can look just as smart by adding this to your collection.

Continue reading...

Under Armour storm Daytona full-zip

  • Best: Hooded outer layer
  • Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
  • Colourways: Black/reflective, pitch grey/black, academy/reflective, versa blue/reflective
  • Pockets: Yes, including zipped chest pocket

There’s a freshness to this Under Armour storm Daytona full-zip, which makes us feel good whenever we reach for it. There’s a nice flash of orange in the zip, which adds originality, and the design makes for a good-looking hooded jacket. It also comes in a quarter-zip option if that’s more your style.

It’s practical too. We wore this one on a trip up to St Andrews and found it perfect for tackling the elements while retaining freedom in the golf swing. It’s water repellent and the “smooth spacer fabric” makes for one of the more comfortable fits we experienced during testing. It adapts to temperature too, and insulates or lets out heat depending on the conditions on the day.

There are plenty of pockets for keeping tees and ball markers too, including a zip chest pocket for valuables.

Continue reading...

Stuburt evolution-tech hooded padded jacket

  • Best: For chilly winter rounds
  • Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL
  • Colourways: Black, blue, grey
  • Pockets: Yes

Sadly, we’re not always going to be blessed with perfect weather in the UK, and golfers are going to need some rugged mid layers and outer layers if they’re going to play in all conditions. That’s where this padded hoodie from Stuburt comes into its own.

Stuburt has gained a reputation for doing the basics well at good price points, and this one is no exception. The evolution-tech hooded padded jacket is nice and warm, and does a good job of being flexible and unobtrusive to the swing. It has a real rugged feel to it, and will keep you warm with its heat-sealed design. You get a lot of bang for your buck for the price, too.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Golf hoodies

Our pick for the best golf hoodie is the J Lindeberg Jeff hoodie. We loved the look of this simple but stylish garment, and it made us feel that little bit more confident whenever we pulled it on before a round. It was a tough choice between that and the impressive Under Armour storm Daytona full-zip for our best buy, but the Jeff hoodie just pipped it. The quality of the Ralph Lauren RLX golf cashmere hooded sweater really blew us away too, but the price will undoubtedly put some people off.

What was very clear to us while putting this round-up together is that more and more brands are prioritising hooded pieces in their golf ranges, as they become increasingly popular out on the course. Whichever style you prefer, in our experience there’s something out there for every taste, and much more to come in future we’re sure. The hoodie is definitely here to stay out on the golf course.

Tee off with confidence when you use the best golf rangefinders – from GPS to laser models

