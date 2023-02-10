Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

The Ping G430 max is a refresh of one of the most forgiving drivers in golf

We put the G430 through its paces, to find out if it can outdo its much-loved predecessor

Harry Fletcher
Friday 10 February 2023 17:38
<p>Distance is always a big factor when it comes to drivers, but our priorities always come down to feel</p>

Distance is always a big factor when it comes to drivers, but our priorities always come down to feel

(The Independent)

New year, new driver? The season is almost upon us, and these early days of spring mark some of the busiest times in the industry, as the biggest brands in the game release their hero products for the year ahead.

Ping is one of them. The brand has been busy with its new offering, the G430, which is an update on the hugely popular G425 that gained a reputation as one of the most forgiving clubs ever made.

That model is two years old now and it’s no surprise to see Ping refresh its driver options with the highly anticipated G430.

I tested out the max version, which is designed to appeal to the widest range of golfers.

There is also the G430 hl (high launch) designed for slower swing golfers, as well as the sft (straight flight) and lst (low spin) options.

Related stories

7 best golf wedges for honing your short game out on the course
10 best rowing machines for building muscle and boosting fitness
8 best men’s golf shoes that are comfortable and stylish both on and off the green
10 best golf putters for improving your game on the green
10 best golf bags to take you from the first tee to the 18th hole

How we tested

I took the G430 out for a number of weekly rounds and compared the driver with several others, using Trackman technology at the driving range, ensuring I got a rounded sense of the club and its performance.

However, my approach was focused on experience, rather than statistics. Distance is always a big factor when it comes to drivers, but my priorities always come down to feel. The most important thing for me – a club golfer like countless others looking to improve their game – was forgiveness and the sense of security the club gives me when I go to tee it up.

While I certainly analysed the performance using Trackman technology and kept a close eye, it was the way the driver got me around the course that I prioritised when putting together this review.

Ping G430 max

  • Head weight: 206g
  • Head size: 460cc
  • Length: 45 3/4in
  • Loft adjustability: ±1.5°
  • Average lie angle: 58.50°
  • Swingweight: D3

Tech and design

The brand has clearly identified that consistency and forgiveness are what the range has become known for, and, rather than rest on its reputation, it’s taken steps to improve it.

The big addition in the G430 is a feature Ping calls “spinsistency”, which promises “variable roll radius that creates less loft low on the face” and therefore more consistency with impact and distance on mishits. Ping has also focused on the forged variable face thickness, which is all implemented with consistency in mind.

There’s also a moveable weight in the back of the head, to help individual players cater for their own swing and personalise the experience with club in hand. I found the weight in the middle of the club was right for me while testing, but the adaptability is a plus. The loft of the club can also be adjusted easily: the max driver option can be changed between 9-degrees, 10.5-degrees and 12-degrees standard lofts, while the trajectory tuning 2.0 adjustable hosel can be changed to offer eight different loft and lie combinations.

It’s always a matter of personal taste when it comes to club design. For me, the new yellow-and-black colourway adds a nice splash of vibrancy but still manages to feel understated. Some may prefer the more classic look of the G425 max, though.

The top of the club, with added details compared with the previous model, looks rugged behind the ball and inspires confidence. All in all, it’s a contemporary-looking driver that won’t alienate purists of the game with an over-the-top appearance.

Perhaps the biggest change is the noise of the club. The high-pitched sound of the G425 put off a lot of people, but the internal structure of the G430 has been altered to change that. The result is a great-sounding club, with a real thud-like crunch off the face even on mishits – it’s a change that is sure to please fans of the G425.

The results

I’ve never tried out a more forgiving driver. During the rounds I played with the G430, there were plenty of times I’d hit more than acceptable tee shots, only to look down at the impact marks on the club to find the strike had actually come out towards the heel.

The feel of each strike remained pretty consistent outside the main impact zone, even right out of the bottom of the face, and, when you catch it right in the middle, the feedback from the club is excellent.

Numbers-wise, I didn’t see a great deal in terms of extra distance off the tee from my usual numbers – or my numbers with the G425 – but I certainly found the fairway more frequently and got into better positions more often with this club in the bag. Dispersion rates in the range compared with my usual numbers were also impressive. It offered me a little more club head speed too, and consistently felt fast through the swing.

When it came to overall feel, I couldn’t have asked for much more. The club felt adaptable and compact through the ball, giving me the reassurance to envision the ball flight, feel confident with the club behind the ball and execute the shot off the tee.

The sound is superb, too. An often overlooked area of drivers is the audible feedback, and the crunch of the G430 is one of the most pleasing I’ve experienced.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Ping G430 max

The biggest criticism I’ve seen aimed at the Ping G430 from others is that it doesn’t mark a huge upgrade from the G425. But, then again, there aren’t many drivers that do. Rather than criticise the club for what it isn’t, I prefer to focus on what it is.

Overall, I was very impressed. Essentially, it is just as forgiving as the G425, if not more so, but with a vastly improved sound off the club face and a smart new design.

There are a few things that might put people off. The headcover is a little thin and flimsy, and then there’s the financial outlay. Like many drivers in 2023, the price tag will deter some, but in my experience, this is the club that will best suit most club players looking to buy a brand-new driver and put something confidence-boosting, reliable and smart in the bag for the new season.

Show up to the tee looking like a million bucks with the best golf hoodies for men

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off in the ASOS winter sale
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off everything for club members - The Body Shop discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% birthday discount for The Perfume Shop VIP Rewards Members
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in