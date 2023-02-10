The Ping G430 max is a refresh of one of the most forgiving drivers in golf

Tech and design

The brand has clearly identified that consistency and forgiveness are what the range has become known for, and, rather than rest on its reputation, it’s taken steps to improve it.

The big addition in the G430 is a feature Ping calls “spinsistency”, which promises “variable roll radius that creates less loft low on the face” and therefore more consistency with impact and distance on mishits. Ping has also focused on the forged variable face thickness, which is all implemented with consistency in mind.

There’s also a moveable weight in the back of the head, to help individual players cater for their own swing and personalise the experience with club in hand. I found the weight in the middle of the club was right for me while testing, but the adaptability is a plus. The loft of the club can also be adjusted easily: the max driver option can be changed between 9-degrees, 10.5-degrees and 12-degrees standard lofts, while the trajectory tuning 2.0 adjustable hosel can be changed to offer eight different loft and lie combinations.

It’s always a matter of personal taste when it comes to club design. For me, the new yellow-and-black colourway adds a nice splash of vibrancy but still manages to feel understated. Some may prefer the more classic look of the G425 max, though.

The top of the club, with added details compared with the previous model, looks rugged behind the ball and inspires confidence. All in all, it’s a contemporary-looking driver that won’t alienate purists of the game with an over-the-top appearance.

Perhaps the biggest change is the noise of the club. The high-pitched sound of the G425 put off a lot of people, but the internal structure of the G430 has been altered to change that. The result is a great-sounding club, with a real thud-like crunch off the face even on mishits – it’s a change that is sure to please fans of the G425.

The results

I’ve never tried out a more forgiving driver. During the rounds I played with the G430, there were plenty of times I’d hit more than acceptable tee shots, only to look down at the impact marks on the club to find the strike had actually come out towards the heel.

The feel of each strike remained pretty consistent outside the main impact zone, even right out of the bottom of the face, and, when you catch it right in the middle, the feedback from the club is excellent.

Numbers-wise, I didn’t see a great deal in terms of extra distance off the tee from my usual numbers – or my numbers with the G425 – but I certainly found the fairway more frequently and got into better positions more often with this club in the bag. Dispersion rates in the range compared with my usual numbers were also impressive. It offered me a little more club head speed too, and consistently felt fast through the swing.

When it came to overall feel, I couldn’t have asked for much more. The club felt adaptable and compact through the ball, giving me the reassurance to envision the ball flight, feel confident with the club behind the ball and execute the shot off the tee.

The sound is superb, too. An often overlooked area of drivers is the audible feedback, and the crunch of the G430 is one of the most pleasing I’ve experienced.