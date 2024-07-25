What is L-carnitine and what are the benefits?

Support truly

Taken by professional athletes and those with serious fitness goals, L-carnitine is an amino acid that preserves fuel for muscles and promotes the breakdown of fats into energy. Also known as levocarnitine, L-carnitine is a chemical that the brain, liver and kidneys make naturally. It’s also found in foods like beef, chicken, cheese, white fish and milk.

Many athletes, including celebrated track icon Mo Farah, supplement their L-carnitine levels to improve performance and aid recovery. L-carnitine supplements can help to boost metabolism, burn fat and in some cases, reduce hunger cravings – although some studies have dispelled this.

How does L-carnitine work?

This amino acid is essential for muscle movement, heart and brain function and several other processes in the body. It’s produced in the liver, kidneys and the brain but the human body stores 95 per cent of it in the heart and skeletal muscles. It plays a crucial role in producing energy by transporting fatty acids into the cell mitochondria, these fatty acids are then burned to create energy.

Athletes take L-carnitine to work out for longer, train harder and burn more energy without having to consume excess calories. For this reason, it’s often a supplement used by those going through a cut or trying to shed a few kilos.

Interestingly, L-carnitine also has an impressive track record where fertility is concerned. Data has shown that supplementing L-carnitine can improve sperm motility and other research has indicated that L-carnitine supplementation can improve ovulation and pregnancy rates in those with polycystic ovary syndrome.

Should you be taking L-carnitine?

The body ideally needs approximately 15 milligrams of carnitine daily and this can come via either the body’s own source or from a balanced diet. The good news is that most people tend to consume between 24 milligrams and 145 milligrams of L-carnitine every day, without supplementation.

However, those with a vegan diet tend to consume just 1.2 milligrams per day. Despite this, the body still makes the same amount of this amino acid naturally – approximately 14.4 milligrams. So whether you follow a vegan diet or whether you eat meat, your body likely has an adequate amount of L-carnitine.

If you train very hard, exercise regularly and push your body to its limits, you may benefit from taking this supplement to help with lasting energy. It’s particularly effective for those who want to maintain a certain weight but who are still keen to build muscle mass and train consistently.

If you have specific athletic goals, L-carnitine supplements may help to optimise your metabolism and support your muscle recovery post-workout by boosting your muscle’s oxygen supply too. It might also bolster your heart and brain health, especially if you typically follow a vegan or vegetarian diet.

You can take L-carnitine as a pill supplement or in a liquid capsule form and some professional athletes opt for regular L-carnitine injections too. This delivers the amino acid directly into the bloodstream. However, for an every day top up, taking two capsules or pills between meals works just as well.

The L-carnitine tablets to buy

open image in gallery L-carnitine can boost metabolism and support energy levels ( Independent )

L-Carnitine tablets are ideal for a quick solution and these ones from Myprotein are currently reduced, making it a great time to add them to your routine. Each serving contains 1000mg of L-carnitine and you can choose between a bottle of 90 or 180 tablets, depending on your expected usage. Plus, they’re suitable for vegetarians and vegans too — making them a great amino acid supplement for anyone following a plant-based diet.

