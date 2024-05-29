Fuel your workouts with Myprotein’s impressive bundle while it’s 60% off

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The best way to stay on top of your fitness goals is to make the journey as easy as possible – and to take the admin and guesswork out of it, we’d recommend putting your faith into the well-trusted hands of Myprotein.

The brand really does offer a solution to all your fitness concerns thanks to its high-quality workout programmes, supplements, protein powders, snacks, activewear and even equipment. The true definition of a one-stop shop for all your fitness needs, so all you need to worry about is the actual workout. When it comes to fueling your workouts, the online retailer really should be your go-to destination.

True to form, Myprotein is currently offering an impressive discount across the site as part of its Impact Week Sale. But if there’s one deal that’s caught our eye the most it’s that the impact protein bundle has been reduced by nearly 60 per cent. Inside you’ll find all of the must-haves for making the most of your workouts. Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Myprotein impact protein bundle: Was £46.99, now £19.99, Myprotein.com

Myprotein’s impact whey protein powder has been a favourite here at IndyBest for quite some time, with our tester awarding it four and a half stars and crowning it the best budget protein powder thanks to its extremely generous 40 servings and affordable price point.

“It contains 2g of leucine per serving which is needed for protein synthesis and it also contributes to healing”, explained our tester. They added that it also “contains around 1g to 1.5g of sugar per serving – depending on the flavour – so it hasn’t been bulked out with sweeteners despite all the unusual and saccharin-sounding flavours” unlike other protein powders on the market. Speaking of flavours, you’ve got the choice of five, including cookies and cream and chocolate brownie. But, you’ll not just benefit from 40 servings of impact whey protein powder because, within the £19.99 bundle, you’ll also find a shaker, which promises to do a great job at busting any and every possible chalky chunk.

And perhaps one of the main selling points of the bundle is the inclusion of the fundamentals guide. A fountain of fitness tips, tricks and suggestions for achieving your health and fitness goals in the most safe and effective ways possible. Including seven-day meal plans and 30-day workout guides.

Ditching the high prices and patronising gym jargon this Myprotein bundle keeps things simple. And with a whopping near-60 per cent saving, it doesn’t get better.

