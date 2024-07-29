I hated drinking protein shakes, then I found Myprotein’s clear whey

Support truly

I’ve always struggled with traditional whey protein powder. I’m not a big fan of gloopy shakes with loads of lumps that take an age to drink because of how thick they are. So when someone in the gym recommended I try Myprotein’s clear whey protein powder, which has a juice-like consistency and tastes like you’re drinking squash, I decided to give it a go.

Providing all the same benefits as its regular milky form, clear whey isolate has all the fats and carbohydrates filtered out, leaving a more refreshing, lighter and – dare I say – purer alternative, and it is delicious.

Myprotein was the first company to popularise clear whey protein powder, launching its first tubs in 2019, and it now has an enormous 20 different flavours. You get a big 20g of whey protein per serving, and Myprotein uses natural flavourings instead of artificial ones compared to some of its competitors.

Unlike regular whey protein drinks, Myprotein’s clear whey is unbelievably light and refreshing. It’s so thin that I can drink a glass in a minute, tasting just like squash, and even on my off days from the gym, I still like mixing a drink up because it’s just really nice to sip on a hot summer’s day.

I’m a big fan of the peach tea flavour, which tastes a bit like Lipton iced tea, but would also recommend the watermelon. While there’s a slight artificial aftertaste, it’s still really delicious. Quick to mix, easy to drink and with new flavours launching all the time, I’ve found my new favourite protein drink.

Myprotein clear whey protein: Was £36.99, now £18.69, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

Joanna praised Myprotein’s clear whey in her review of the protein powder. “If you’re looking for a refreshing, lighter alternative to heavy protein shakes, this could be the drink for you,” she said. “Once properly shaken, you get a smooth, highly quaffable squash-like tipple that’s perfect as a post-workout protein pick-me-up – especially after a sweaty session.”

I also reviewed a whole host of different options in my review of the best clear whey, with Myprotein’s coming top for its flavour variety. Currently reduced, I’d wholeheartedly recommend investing.

