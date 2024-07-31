My favourite Myprotein sweet snack is now half-price

Support truly

Increasing more protein in your diet can sometimes leave you feeling uncomfortable.

Perhaps you’re not used to eating lots of meat and fish and you’re upping the quantities. Or maybe you are vegan and struggling to get enough nutrition from protein powders alone. Fear not, as you can now get your protein fix with a tasty wafer that is actually good for you.

When I reviewed the Myprotein crispy chocolate protein wafers, I was amazed by how light and crispy they tasted, which is ideal for hotter days when your appetite may be slightly less than normal. What’s more, if you’re someone who struggles with the dense, chewy texture of a traditional protein bar, these protein wafers offer a smoother, more palatable texture and are easier to digest.

They’re also more affordable than most protein-based snacks right now, thanks to Myprotein’s summer sale. Reduced by 60 per cent, a 10-pack is now £11.90, or £1.19 each. That’s less than half the cost of your average protein bar.

Myprotein crispy chocolate protein wafers 10-pack: Was £24.99, now £11.90, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Zoe Griffin )

Lower in sugar than other wafers, with just 5.5g per serving, and an impressive 15g of protein, the Myprotein crispy chocolate protein wafers are a healthy way to enjoy a sweet treat.

Pack one into your work bag every day of the working week and a box of 10 will give you a fortnight’s worth of enjoyment. When I tried them for a review, I found the chocolate flavour to be reminiscent of actual chocolate, and they didn’t taste at all powdery or artificial. This is of course good news for chocoholics who are looking for a way to crush their cravings.

The filling is slightly creamy when in the mouth but not heavy at all – and I was impressed by how delicious a treat they were. They’ve quickly become my go-to snack when I’m in need of a sweet treat mid-afternoon, so I’ll certainly be stocking up now that they’re half-price.

