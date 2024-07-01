Tame your mane while working out with these reflective and non-slip hair ties

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Whether you’re a slick-back pony type or prefer a top knot, investing in a good-quality hair tie really can make all the difference when it comes to working out.

An underrated annoyance when exercising, our hair can often get in the way and having to stop mid-run to tighten up a ponytail or blow rogue strands out of your eyes while you lift heavy weights is simply no fun and can even be dangerous.

As such, tying your hair up when working out is a non-negotiable as it keeps us safe and sweat-free. That being said, it’s an unfortunate truth that not all hair ties are created equally, with many losing their grip, pulling on our tresses or snapping mid-squat. Luckily, Myprotein is all too aware of this issue and, in its quest to help you workout without any distractions, the brand has joined forces with Invisibobble to create a range of accessories that simply won’t budge.

Invisibobble is well-known for creating hair ties that are designed to hold your hair in place for as long as you want without any pulling, unwanted kinks or split ends and now, this latest range of bobbles have gone one step further. Whether you opt for the spiralled tie or a more classic scrunchie, each of the designs comes with a reflective trim that makes them perfect for late night runs or workouts.

MP X invisibobble power – crystal clear: Was £6, now £3.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( My Protein )

MP x Invisibobble is the perfect all-rounder workout hair tie. The clever spiral design means it won't get tangled in your hair and distributes pressure evenly. So not only will your high-pony stay high but it should also make for comfortable wear. No more hair-related headaches for us! The invisible colour is also reflective to help keep you safe when exercising out and about at night.

Buy now

MP X invisibobble reflective power sprunchie: Was £12, now £5.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( My Protein )

Scrunchies have made such a comeback in the last few years, and these ones from Myprotein and Invisibobble are a great example as to why. Comfy, cute and kind on hair, scrunchies are always a great option to have lying around. These ones are specially designed to withstand even the toughest of workouts without budging and we love the different colour options, especially the pop of pink. And again, the attention to detail is impeccable as these also come with built-in reflective strips.

Buy now

