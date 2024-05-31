Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Pre-workout, do we need it or is it just another powder we’re told we must spend our money on? What does it do, and is it necessary for a successful workout? To answer this, we wrote an expert-led guide to everything you need to know, and asked James Ellis, women’s specialist nutritionist and health coach, to find out whether pre-workout is a fad or a must-have. To which the answer was a resounding: must-have.

“Pre-workout supplements are designed to do three things; to increase performance, increase energy and delay fatigue", notes Ellis. They give us the necessary energy to stay active and alert throughout workouts. Ellis explained that while a good way to gain these benefits is through your diet, it's not always the quickest or most efficient.

And one of the trusted pre-workouts Ellis selected for us is one from Myprotein. The brand is a favourite one-stop shop for all your fitness needs, so we can see why Ellis backs Myprotein. What’s more, it’s currently more than 50 per cent off. Keep reading to learn why you should give it a try.

Myprotein the pre-workout: Was £32.49, now £14.81, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( My Protein )

Designed to help you push yourself and achieve even your most distant fitness goals, this pre-workout means business. Packed with a powerful blend of vitamin B6, caffeine and creatine, it delivers that extra push needed to access your personal best, every time.

The caffeine boosts endurance capacity and the creatine aids your physical performance, providing both strength and stamina. It comes in a range of delicious-sounding flavours – including grape, cola, orange mango and passionfruit, and blue raspberry – that are bound to make it feel more like a sweet treat than a protein supplement.

The expert-selected pre-workout promises to reduce tiredness and boost endurance and performance, and now it’s more than 50 per cent off – what more could you want?

Buy now

Looking for more pre-workout recommendations? Read our full review