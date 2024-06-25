Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Taking very little effort to prepare, protein powders and pre-workouts are a convenient way to consume a reliable dose of protein, whether we’re glugging workout juice before hitting the gym or sipping a shake at our desks following a particularly gruelling lunchtime HIIT class.

A bottle to bring these dietary supplements along with us is a must, and as one of the most notable names in the realm of fitness, it will come as absolutely no surprise that Myprotein offers more than one option. However, if it’s portability and ease of use you’re looking for, it’s the brand’s slimline bottle that could be the best fit.

Whether you need to slip it into your gym duffel or slot it into your office tote bag, Myprotein’s smartshake slim shaker could be the one to grab before dashing out of the door. Here’s what you need to know.

Myprotein smartshake slim shaker: £7, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

As the name suggests, Myprotein’s smartshake slim shaker features a slim silhouette. Great if you’re someone who needs a packable, portable option that will take up minimal space in their bag. Another upside, there’s a snap-on strainer which the brand says will ensure a smooth consistency. Housing a 400ml capacity, the bottle also comes with a screw-on storage space where powdered supplements can be stored when you’re on the move, meaning you don’t need to lug the whole bag with you to the gym.

