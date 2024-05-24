How to try Myprotein powders and snacks for just £1

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

From choosing the best pre-workouts to picking the yummiest protein-packed snacks, there’s a lot to get your head around when it comes to the best supplements to fuel your fitness goals.

But a good place to start is Myprotein. Synonymous with everything fitness-focused, the brand has you covered, whether you’re after plant-based protein powder, vitamins to support your performance or post-workout powders to restore and recharge.

Even better, for those who want to test the waters before taking the plunge and investing in a full-size version, the brand has slashed the price of dozens of sample-size supplements. So, right now, you can give a whole host of Myprotein offerings a try for less than £1.

From chocolate-covered protein bars to protein mug cakes and clear vegan protein shakes, read on for the best deals on single servings.

Myprotein BCAA sustain: Was £1.99, now 98p, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Recharge following heavy workouts with this vegan-friendly blend. With essential amino acids, important electrolytes and more, the post-training pick-me-up is said to help rebuild muscle, thanks to a 4g dose of BCAAs per serving. Why not try the sample size for yourself without parting with more than £1?

Buy now

Myprotein hazelnut whip: Was £1.49, now 86p, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Look forward to your protein intake with a bar that satisfies your sweet tooth. The hazelnut whip is a milk chocolate-covered wafer topped with chocolate drizzle and contains 5.2g of protein. There’s no better time to try it while it’s less than £1 in MyProteins sale.

Buy now

Myprotein vegan protein blend: Was £1.99, now 84p, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Consider Myprotein’s vegan protein blend if you’re trying to bump up your daily protein intake on a plant-based diet. The new powder blend is made with pea and fava bean protein isolates and packs 22g of protein and nine essential amino acids, to help with building and maintaining muscle. Available to enjoy in a variety of tempting flavours including strawberry, chocolate, and coffee and walnut.

Buy now

Myprotein protein mug cake: Was £1.49, now 72p, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

A sweeter way to increase your protein intake, these mug cakes contain at least 25g of protein. To whip up the protein-packed treat, just add the powder to a mug, mix with either water or milk, and pop it in the microwave. Ready to devour in less than a minute, it’s available now for less than £1 in the caramel flavour.

Buy now

Myprotein the pre-workout: Was £1.99, now £1.04, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

This powerful pre-workout certainly packs a punch. Combining 200g of caffeine per serving, creatine and more to boost your performance, it landed a spot in our review of the best pre-workout supplements. Vitamins such as B12 and B6 are included to keep tiredness at bay, as well as vitamin C for the nervous system, and iron for normal cognitive function. Give it a try in blue raspberry, cola, grape, or orange, mango and passionfruit, while the sample size is on sale.

Buy now

Myprotein clear vegan protein: Was £1.99, now £1.08, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

For those looking for a protein hit without the milky taste and texture of a typical shake, consider trying Myprotein clear whey protein. Described as light, tasty and fruity by the brand, it contains 10g of vegan protein per serving while having a low sugar content. Boasting half your daily intake of B vitamins, it comes in a massive range of flavours, think raspberry mojito and lemon and lime.

Buy now

Myprotein impact whey protein: Was £2.49, now £1.43, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Myprotein’s impact whey protein was named the best budget option in our review, but it doesn’t scrimp on quality. Containing whey which is packed with 21g of protein per serving, our tester also noted that it contains “2g of leucine per serving which is needed for protein synthesis and it also contributes to healing”. Suitable for vegetarians and gluten-free, it comes in 40 flavours, making your protein hit more appealing (think tiramisu and peach tea).

Buy now

