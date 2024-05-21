Myprotein Vimto clear whey protein isolate
- Calories per serving: 89kcal
- Sugar per serving: 0.2g
- Servings per tub: 20
- Why we love it
- Refreshing flavour
- Light on the stomach
Opening the tub, I was hit by that unique Vimto smell. The mix of berries and grapes instantly took me back to childhood summers, running in from the garden to guzzle a glass of the cold, sugary, fruity liquid and then going back out again to play.
I wasn’t sure whether that smell would be diluted when water was added, but in fact, it became even stronger. When I added a 26ml scoop of this powder to 400ml of cold water, as per the packet instructions, I was amazed by the bright purple colour and vibrant smell. If I closed my eyes, I would have thought I was smelling a bottle of undiluted Vimto cordial.
The packet says to wait at least 15 seconds for the drink to settle after shaking, as there was a lot of foam on the surface – it breaks down after a while, but I found it to be more like 30 seconds rather than 15. However, that may be due to how vigorously I shook it, as I like to give it my all, just to make sure all the protein grains dissolve properly.
The texture of clear whey is often described as closer to juice rather than a shake, and it is certainly lighter on the stomach to drink. Drinking a pure whey protein powder can sometimes feel quite hard to digest, but this went down much easier and I didn’t feel it sitting in my stomach. That said, it still made me feel full, so I resisted the urge to steal my kids after school snacks. It also helped me stick to my daily calories without feeling like I was depriving myself. A couple of times, I downed it within seconds as I didn’t fancy carrying a protein shaker bottle around with me, and that’s something I wouldn’t have been able to do with a thicker consistency drink.
Of course, there were occasions when I didn’t fancy a berry squash and wanted something more substantial. But I was able to mix it with spinach, apple juice, kale and frozen mango chunks for a slushy style smoother that was still very purple in colour but a lot less Vimto flavoured. If you don’t like the taste of Vimto but want a low-calorie, light and easy-to-swallow drink then there are options.