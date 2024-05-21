Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Myprotein is a pioneer when it comes to protein powder flavours. With carrot cake, tiramisu, salted caramel brownie, birthday cake and more offering a slam dunk to the boring vanilla or plain chocolate powders on the market, the brand makes powders that people actually look forward to drinking.

And now there’s another one competing for attention, inspired by the fruit cordial Vimto. The clear whey protein shake can be mixed with water, making it ideal for anyone who doesn’t like the heavy, grainy taste of protein scoops that need to be mixed with milk or plant-based milk alternatives.

Designed to feel like drinking fruit squash, but without the empty calories and with added protein benefits, the mix is low in sugar and calories. Only the sugar found naturally in the fruits that infuse the powder is included, which works out to just 0.7g per serving, along with 89 calories.

But how does it actually taste and is it as refreshing as billed? I put it to the test to find out.

How I tested Myprotein Vimto clear whey protein isolate

I tasted-tested the protein powder for two weeks ( Zoe Griffin )

I used the Myprotein Vimto protein powder for two weeks, both on its own and mixed into smoothies. I drank it at home, using a protein shaker to mix it, as well as on the go, adding a serving to my water bottle and shaking it up.

I took note of how well the protein powder dissolved each time and how long it took for the foam to settle. I noted how it tasted while in my mouth and after swallowing both one sip and the whole serving, just to make sure there was no aftertaste or side effects. Keep reading to find out what I thought.