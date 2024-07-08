Jump to content
Sensse’s deep-tissue massage gun is one of the best, according to our fitness editor

If you love the gym but loathe the DOMS, this massage gun is about to change the game

Emilie Lavinia
Emilie Lavinia
Fitness and wellbeing editor
Monday 08 July 2024 14:19 BST
This wellness tool doubles up as a massage gun and a skin sculptor
This wellness tool doubles up as a massage gun and a skin sculptor

Let’s be honest, when those endorphins are pumping, working out feels great, but having sore muscles can really affect your mood the day after, and can make it hard to focus. Enter: the Sensse massage gun, a top-rated recovery tool, tried and tested by our fitness and wellness editor.

Aches, pains and muscle spasms are a natural part of strength training but massage guns can lessen the effects and help your body bounce back after a gruelling gym session.

Your recovery period is just as important as the exercise you do, whatever that looks like for you. You might have tried all kinds of muscle repair and recovery techniques in the past, but if you haven’t tried a handheld massager before, it could be time to step up your game.

Massage guns have become incredibly popular in recent years and with good reason. Not everyone can afford a weekly massage with a professional, and physical deep-tissue work has so many benefits, including the ability to dramatically speed up your recovery time. The Sensse massager ticks every box where form and function are concerned.

How we tested

There are a lot of things to consider with a piece of tech like this. Is it heavy to hold? Are the attachments good quality? Is the battery life decent? Does it look good? And, most importantly, does it feel good?

We took all these factors into consideration when testing this wellness gadget and put it to the test after light and high-intensity exercise. We also tested the sculpting attachments to see if there was any difference in skin texture, inflammation and cellulite after consistent use.

Sensse deep-tissue massager

sensse-massage-gun-indybest (1).png
  • Attachments: 8
  • Speed settings: 32
  • Weight: 629g
  • Why we love it
    • Medium weight
    • Eight interchangeable attachments
    • Easy to hold
    • Digital display
    • Quiet
  • Take note
    • Gun body is quite large

Massage guns come in all shapes and sizes – some offer a light touch and not much weight, compared with the more heavy-duty options. The Sensse massage gun is somewhere in between, offering 32 intensity settings at up to 3,200rpm and a pretty lightweight feel.

There are plenty of benefits to using a handheld massager, not least being able to apply pressure to usually hard-to-reach areas when solo. This deep-tissue massager comes with four attachments that offer different types of pressure. Combined with varying speeds, the gun works out knots and soothes aching muscles to help your body recover from exercise more quickly.

Massage guns are also great for alleviating the symptoms of chronic muscle pain and, in some cases, they can help with the effects of fatigue and menstrual pain. Regular self massage has been credited with supporting longevity and aiding better sleep, too.

Unlike other massage guns that focus solely on muscle repair, this gadget also offers four separate attachments for ‘sculpting’ your body. These attachments feature curves and raised dots to stimulate the surface of your skin, which is meant to help with lymphatic drainage and with toning your skin and the muscles underneath. So, really, it’s as much a beauty device as it is a wellness device.

If you’re using a tool like this to support your post-gym recovery, or just to enjoy a solo shoulder massage, always work up from the lowest setting to get your body accustomed to the pressure. Never press too hard and avoid your neck and spine, as applying too much pressure to these points on the body without professional knowledge could cause injury.

  1.  £50 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Sensse deep-tissue massager

In plaster pink with an easy-to-hold triangular handle, the Sensse gun wouldn’t look out of place at your most luxurious high-end gym. But, obviously, the beauty of it is you can use it from the comfort of your own home. Considered one of the best massage guns by our fitness editor, this device is great for all ages and stages, wherever you are in your fitness journey. Plus, it looks great on the shelf.

Want more recommendations? Check out our guide to the best home gym equipment

