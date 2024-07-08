Sensse deep-tissue massager
- Attachments: 8
- Speed settings: 32
- Weight: 629g
- Why we love it
- Medium weight
- Eight interchangeable attachments
- Easy to hold
- Digital display
- Quiet
- Take note
- Gun body is quite large
Massage guns come in all shapes and sizes – some offer a light touch and not much weight, compared with the more heavy-duty options. The Sensse massage gun is somewhere in between, offering 32 intensity settings at up to 3,200rpm and a pretty lightweight feel.
There are plenty of benefits to using a handheld massager, not least being able to apply pressure to usually hard-to-reach areas when solo. This deep-tissue massager comes with four attachments that offer different types of pressure. Combined with varying speeds, the gun works out knots and soothes aching muscles to help your body recover from exercise more quickly.
Massage guns are also great for alleviating the symptoms of chronic muscle pain and, in some cases, they can help with the effects of fatigue and menstrual pain. Regular self massage has been credited with supporting longevity and aiding better sleep, too.
Unlike other massage guns that focus solely on muscle repair, this gadget also offers four separate attachments for ‘sculpting’ your body. These attachments feature curves and raised dots to stimulate the surface of your skin, which is meant to help with lymphatic drainage and with toning your skin and the muscles underneath. So, really, it’s as much a beauty device as it is a wellness device.
If you’re using a tool like this to support your post-gym recovery, or just to enjoy a solo shoulder massage, always work up from the lowest setting to get your body accustomed to the pressure. Never press too hard and avoid your neck and spine, as applying too much pressure to these points on the body without professional knowledge could cause injury.