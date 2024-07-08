Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Let’s be honest, when those endorphins are pumping, working out feels great, but having sore muscles can really affect your mood the day after, and can make it hard to focus. Enter: the Sensse massage gun, a top-rated recovery tool, tried and tested by our fitness and wellness editor.

Aches, pains and muscle spasms are a natural part of strength training but massage guns can lessen the effects and help your body bounce back after a gruelling gym session.

Your recovery period is just as important as the exercise you do, whatever that looks like for you. You might have tried all kinds of muscle repair and recovery techniques in the past, but if you haven’t tried a handheld massager before, it could be time to step up your game.

Massage guns have become incredibly popular in recent years and with good reason. Not everyone can afford a weekly massage with a professional, and physical deep-tissue work has so many benefits, including the ability to dramatically speed up your recovery time. The Sensse massager ticks every box where form and function are concerned.

How we tested

There are a lot of things to consider with a piece of tech like this. Is it heavy to hold? Are the attachments good quality? Is the battery life decent? Does it look good? And, most importantly, does it feel good?

We took all these factors into consideration when testing this wellness gadget and put it to the test after light and high-intensity exercise. We also tested the sculpting attachments to see if there was any difference in skin texture, inflammation and cellulite after consistent use.