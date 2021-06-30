Aldi’s magic aisle, otherwise known as its “Specialbuys” section in stores and online, is home to everything you can think of, from hanging chairs and firepits, to outdoor dining furniture and dog beds.

As most items are limited edition, they often fly off the shelves – so you can’t hang about when they become available.

One product that proved such a sellout success that the budget supermarket is bringing it back, is its inflatable kayak and accompanying inflatable boat.

Seeing as our travel plans continue to be impacted this summer and potentially beyond, staycations in the UK are probably top of your list for a much-needed getaway.

So if you’re a fan of watersports or hoping to try it out for the first time, mark your calendars for 4 July to make sure you get your hands on the affordable £39.99 kayak, and sports boat for the same price. We’ve got everything you need to know about the two, so you can snap up these bargains as soon as they’re available again.

Crane inflatable two person kayak: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk – available online 4 July

This two-person kayak is perfect for watersport adventures and comes with a double paddle, repair kit, waterproof carrier for clothes and a carry bag for easy storage and portability.

It won’t take up much space in your car boot either as once it’s deflated, it’ll easily be able to be packed down.

Made from a salt-water-resistant material, it should remain just as durable on seaside paddles as it does on tranquil streams. It’s available to shop online from 4 July and in-store from 11 July, so keep your eyes peeled.

Crane inflatable family boat: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk – available online 4 July

For bigger groups or fun the whole family can enjoy, this larger three-person boat has a wedge-shaped bow design, specifically to help it manoeuvre through different currents.

In it, you’ll find two main chambers with screw valves, a floor chamber, four oar locks, a plastic carry handle, four paddle holders, a round cord and a repair kit.

Claiming to be quick to deflate and coming with a handy storage bag to keep it neat and tidy when not in use, it’s a summer holiday must-have if you love the outdoors.

