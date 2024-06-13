Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

We all know hydration is key – getting the right amount of water will not only help to boost your mood but it can also improve sleep quality and keep your skin looking healthy. Plus, when it comes to working out, keeping your fluid levels topped up is vital if you want to avoid catastrophe.

While hardly exciting, our wet friend H2O is more important than any protein shake, caffeine pill or energy gel when it comes to maintaining form, keeping your energy levels sustained, avoiding injury, regulating temperature, speeding up recovery, and basically staying alive.

If you’re the type of person who struggles to drink enough, having a decent water bottle on hand can help you remember to glug down more of the stuff (just ask the Quencher Cup converts).

So, sensibly, fitness brand Myprotein features its very own half gallon water jug as part of its wider range of gym accessories, protein powers and food supplements. Here’s everything you need to know about the the hydator.

Myprotein 1/2 gallon hydrator: £8, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Staying hydrated is a non-negotiable part of being alive, but when it comes to exercise and working out, having a reliable and large-capacity water bottle makes it easier to get just the right amount of water exactly when you need it. No more lapping from the water fountain for you. You’ve left that life behind.

The dramatically named hydrator is a beast of a bottle designed to keep you quenched from warm-up to cool-down, or whenever else old lady thirst comes a-knockin’. It has a half-gallon capacity (or 1.9 litres), which means fewer trips for refills, and a moulded inset handle so you can more easily grab and chug, even when it’s at full weight.

Crafted from heavy-duty, BPA-free plastic, the hydrator is designed to survive the harsh and cramped conditions of your gym bag when empty. The stainless steel cap stops all of the water falling out when the jug is inverted or placed on its side, and the cap is attached to the bottle by a nifty strap so it can never roll away.

