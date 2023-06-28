Aldi’s launching a £35 dupe of Dyrobe’s £160 changing robe

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re gearing up for watersports by the coast, camping or some other outdoorsy pursuit, you may want to make room for a changing robe amongst your swimsuit, suncream and other outdoor essentials.

Designed to provide warmth and a privacy when you need to change your clothes outdoors – or jump out of wet swimming costumes after a dip – these oversized coats often feature a hood and convenient zip-up design. They tend to be lined with insulating and absorbent materials too, which makes them ideal for throwing on when you step out of the sea.

Now synonymous with the practical outerwear staple, Dryrobe is a name well-known among surfers, open water swimmers and outdoorsy types, with its robes having been donned by famous faces such as Rita Ora and Harry Styles. But these don’t come cheap, with its zip-up styles coming in at £160 (Dryrobe.com) and towel robes at £50 (Dryrobe.com).

Costing a fraction of the price, a pocket-friendly Dryrobe alternative for adults and kids will soon be landing in store at Aldi (£34.99, Aldi.co.uk), but there are plenty you can find online too, from Amazon to Osprey. Whether you’re gearing up for summer beach days, nippy dog walks or afternoons by the lido, here are some of the affordable Dryrobe lookalikes to bring.

Read more:

Aldi Crane adults dry changing robe: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk – available in-store from 29 June

(Aldi)

Plump for Aldi’s more affordable dry changing robe over the Dryrobe design, and you’ll save a whopping £125. With a similar oversized fit reaching down to a three quarter length silhouette, the robe features a full-length zip for quick and convenient clothes changes, and handy side pockets for stashing your valuables. Available in sizes small to extra large, each is lined with teddy fleece lining for a dose of cosy comfort and, ideal for the whole family, there will be a smaller size for kids also available in store (£29.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Buy now

Osprey unisex’s adult changing robe: £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to Dryrobe’s waterproof and windproof zip-up, Osprey’s dons a similar design for a fraction of the price. Windproof, waterproof and lined with sherpa fleece fabric for when the temperature drops, it comes complete with a hood and zip-up design for convenience. What’s more, a portion of the robe’s materials are made with recycled bottles.

Buy now

Frostfire moonwrap original: £99.99, Frostfire.co.uk

(Frostfire)

Landing a spot in our roundup of the best changing robes, Frostfire’s robe has almost “all of the features of the more expensive” options, according to our tester. Designed to keep out the elements thanks to a completely waterproof and windproof outer shell, it’s fleece-lined and features cuffs that can be adjusted with velcro, a zip and a handy hanging loop, and our tester found the fleece lined pockets “gorgeously soft”.

Buy now

Renegade Outdoors polar adult changing robe: £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Renegade Outdoors )

Designed to weather the elements, this changing robe from Renegade Outdoors is lined with microfibre which will be cooler than fleece, but lighter and more absorbent, which is exactly what you want on hot and sunny days by the beach. Billed for being waterproof and windproof the poncho also features pockets for conveience.

Buy now

Mountain Warehouse wave waterproof women’s changing robe: £49.99, Mountainwarehouse.com

(Mountain Warehouse)

A design for women available in sizes small up to extra large, this option from Mountain Warehouse is currently on offer with a whopping 70 per cent off. Lined with a towel material it’s windproof and waterproof so you won’t be left shivering on the sand, while the material is also claimed to offer protection from the sun.

Buy now

