Looking to cook a romantic meal this Valentine’s Day? Aldi is here to help. Not only is the penny-saving supermarket a go-to for cheaper cheeses, meats, wine and veg, but it’s also a great place to shop for dupes of some of our favourite products.

With famous beauty buys, candles, and even a certain caterpillar cake that broke the internet last year, it’s safe to say that the budget supermarket has our backs when it comes to getting the good stuff for less. And you won’t be disappointed with this latest offering.

Another popular option is Aldi’s cast-iron cooking pot range, as it’s said to be a dupe of Le Creuset’s signature cookware. A whopping 11 times cheaper than its famous French competitor, it’s understandable that people may have their doubts over Aldi’s selection. We did too – until we tried it, that is. It didn’t take long before our reviewer was singing its praises when comparing the supermarket’s classic round pot to their trusty Le Crueset.

The budget brand has unveiled a new contender in the form of heart-shaped casserole dishes, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The perfect addition to any romantic night in, these dishes will put the love back into even the most basic one-pot wonder.

If you’re sold on Aldi’s range and want to snap up a cute heart-shaped pot, read on for everything you need to know.

Aldi white heart cast iron casserole dish: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

Dimensions: 25.3cm x 18.8cm x 14.6cm

25.3cm x 18.8cm x 14.6cm Capacity: 1.9L

With a price tag of under £20, it’s hard to think of reasons why not to buy this lovable piece of kitchen kit – unless you have a booking at some fancy restaurant of course. But, if you’re planning on whipping up a stew, curry or going the whole hog with a coq au vin, then there’s no harm in adding a bit of spice with an on-theme dutch-oven.

With a capacity of around 1.9L, just under the 2.3L size of the regular round model, there’s still a good amount of space for everything from a roast chicken to a small leg of lamb. And withstanding heat of up to 25C, whether in the oven or on the hob, there’s an almost limitless range of meals to be cooked.

When comparing Aldi’s first Le Creuset dupe to the real thing, our tester said: “There’s little difference in the performance of these pots. Both are easy to use on a variety of hobs and in the oven, too. They’re easy to clean, and we found both fared well upon being bunged in the dishwasher.”

The only negative point our reviewer shared was the fact the dish only came in one size. But, as if on cue, that issue is no more as Aldi has launched a range of heart-shaped wonders in different sizes.

Available in both red and white, the pot comes in a regular size (shown above) as well as a mini version that’s sold as a two pack (£14.99, Aldi.co.uk). Measuring 14.cm x 11.cm x 8.5cm, the mini pot has a 0.35L capacity that sounds perfectly suited to a soufflé (£14.99, Aldi.co.uk).

For anyone looking to really wow their partner with a two or three-course feast, there’s a larger heart cast iron set available too, which includes one large pot and two small pots for the ultimate heart-themed dinner (£34.98, Aldi.co.uk).

