While some of us like to think outside the box come Valentine’s Day, others want to keep things simple. Whether you go for a small gift, a grand gesture or just an evening spent together in the romantic glow of the TV, when it comes to convenient, cost-effective dinner options, you really can’t go wrong with a dine-in meal deal for two.

As usual, supermarkets will be trying to win hearts with Valentine’s Day meal deals this year, with the likes of Aldi, Sainsbury’s and more sharing their starters, mains and desserts, served up at discounted prices. Amazon Fresh has also launched a Valentine’s Day deal to get hearts racing, with mains, sides and desserts for two for £9 all in. Delivered straight to your door, the deal is running from now until 21 February.

For the uninitiated, Amazon Fresh is the retail giant’s grocery delivery service, with Amazon’s own brand, By Amazon, as well as other names such as Morrisons, Whole Foods and Iceland offering ready-made dinners, as well as everyday essentials to keep your cupboards stocked.

If you fancy what Amazon Fresh has to offer, the discount will be applied at the checkout – bear in mind you’ll need an Amazon Prime account to place an order, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel your subscription if you decide you no longer need it. There’s also a minimum spend of £15 for delivery, so you may want to add a few bits – perhaps a bottle of something for date night?

Amazon Fresh Valentine’s Day meal deal: £9, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Price: £9

£9 Availability: Now until 21 February

Now until 21 February What’s included: Mains, sides, desserts

Amazon Fresh is offering this meal deal via Amazon Fresh stores or by shopping on the Amazon Fresh website. The dishes are all from the By Amazon range (apart from the desserts) and serve two, which means dinner for less than a tenner – that said, there’s a minimum spend of £15 when shopping at Amazon Fresh online.

If you’re a meat eater, this is the menu for you. Choose from duck legs with hoisin sauce (£7.25, Amazon.co.uk), pulled pork with apple BBQ sauce (£5.50, Amazon.co.uk), slow-cooked buffalo chilli wings (£3.35, Amazon.co.uk), pork rack of ribs with BBQ sauce (£7.30, Amazon.co.uk), beef brisket with BBQ sauce (£7.75, Amazon.co.uk), pork riblets in BBQ sauce (£3.50, Amazon.co.uk) and lamb shanks with minted gravy (£8.40, Amazon.co.uk). It’s worth noting there aren’t any dishes for those following a vegetarian, vegan or pescatarian diet, unfortunately.

To couple with the main meal, you can pick from sweet potato fries (£2.25, Amazon.co.uk), triple cooked chips (£3.10, Amazon.co.uk), crispy potato slices (£1.85, Amazon.co.uk), fine beans with mangetout and tenderstem broccoli, (£1.85, Amazon.co.uk), a mix of peas, carrots and sweetcorn (£2, Amazon.co.uk) or a Mediterranean-style vegetable mix with garlic purée (£1.60, Amazon.co.uk).

Only have eyes for dessert? If you love Gü cheesecakes, you’ve struck gold with these puds. There’s zillionaire cheesecake with chocolate ganache and salted caramel on a chocolate biscuit base (£1.76, Amazon.co.uk), as well as lemon (£3.30, Amazon.co.uk), strawberry and clotted cream (£3.35, Amazon.co.uk), salted caramel (£3.35, Amazon.co.uk), and Free From vegan chocolate and vanilla cheesecakes (£3.35, Amazon.co.uk).

