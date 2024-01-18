Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching – landing on Wednesday 14 February, it will be here before you know it. A calendar moment to embrace love and all things romance, there are plenty of ways to show someone special just how much you care, from a fancy candlelit dinner to simply making time to be together.

While gifts aren’t mandatory, spoiling those important to you with a thoughtful gesture can go a long way, and needn’t cost the earth. Regardless of whether you’re new to a relationship or have been married for years, picking the right pressie can be tricky, which is why we’ve made it our mission to round up a bundle of Valentine’s Day-worthy buys that are guaranteed to make their heart swell this 14 February.

Whether he’s a foodie, grooming guru or bookworm, there’s a pick for everyone, and the IndyBest team has been doing some serious gift-hunting homework. Need food delivery inspiration, a scent steer or support selecting the best gadget gift? Look no further, as we’ve got you covered. Don’t worry, there’s not a novelty pair of socks in sight.

Whatever his style, taste or hobbies, our expert shopping team has a gift sorted for you to select. Keep scrolling for the men’s Valentine’s Day gift ideas he’s sure to be smitten with.

How we tested the best Valentine’s Day gifts for him

We tested a wide range of Valentine’s Day gifts for him (Sarah Young)

Our team of testers spent several weeks testing potential present picks, taking everything from gift versatility, quality and price points into consideration. We sampled a whole range of products to make sure there is something for everyone, from fashion and grooming to food, fragrance, and fitness treats.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for him in 2024 are: