Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Whether he’s a foodie or grooming guru, we’ve found something for everyone
Valentine’s Day is fast approaching – landing on Wednesday 14 February, it will be here before you know it. A calendar moment to embrace love and all things romance, there are plenty of ways to show someone special just how much you care, from a fancy candlelit dinner to simply making time to be together.
While gifts aren’t mandatory, spoiling those important to you with a thoughtful gesture can go a long way, and needn’t cost the earth. Regardless of whether you’re new to a relationship or have been married for years, picking the right pressie can be tricky, which is why we’ve made it our mission to round up a bundle of Valentine’s Day-worthy buys that are guaranteed to make their heart swell this 14 February.
Whether he’s a foodie, grooming guru or bookworm, there’s a pick for everyone, and the IndyBest team has been doing some serious gift-hunting homework. Need food delivery inspiration, a scent steer or support selecting the best gadget gift? Look no further, as we’ve got you covered. Don’t worry, there’s not a novelty pair of socks in sight.
Whatever his style, taste or hobbies, our expert shopping team has a gift sorted for you to select. Keep scrolling for the men’s Valentine’s Day gift ideas he’s sure to be smitten with.
Our team of testers spent several weeks testing potential present picks, taking everything from gift versatility, quality and price points into consideration. We sampled a whole range of products to make sure there is something for everyone, from fashion and grooming to food, fragrance, and fitness treats.
A super snuggly buy, we love this robe’s cosy shawl collar, waist tie and deep pockets. Made from cotton, it feels extra soft, and we enjoyed the oversized fit for comfort and relaxation. The midweight fabric should work for all seasons, too. Plus, the longer length offers full body coverage, whether you’ve just had a bath or are lounging around the house. We’ve been throwing it on for lazy Sundays, as the striped-effect robe adds classic luxury to any PJs or loungewear.
Arrange drinks and snacks from the comfort of your own home, with this pub hamper. The box can be delivered nationwide or picked up from the deli in London. We received the signature green Panzer’s box, which includes Reserve Royal rose beer, Reserve Royal blonde beer, Mexican tortilla chips, salsa dip, pitted olives, and taralli crackers.
The refreshing beers tasted delicious paired with the chips and dip, and we think the food hamper feels like a special treat for a relaxed Valentine’s date night.
For more recommendations, read our review of the best hampers
Made from pure cotton, this corduroy overshirt from M&S makes a great addition to any stylish man’s wardrobe. Ideal for layering up against the cold or worn casually when the weather warms up, it’s incredibly versatile. The shirt is made with a comfy, regular fit and features classic details such as a button-down collar and adjustable cuffs.
Our tester loved wearing this unbuttoned over a casual T-shirt for a sleek and simple modern look. While we tested the stone colourway, you can also pick up this shirt in a cool shade of blue.
These stylish trail shoes have a foam sole that we found to be impressively lightweight while running, walking, and exploring. The hardwearing outsole also has excellent grip for navigating terrain – we tested this by heading on a hilly run.
There are two colourways available, including concrete grey with hot marigold laces, but our favourite is the faded teal shade. A beautiful pair of kicks, they’re as well suited to being a noticeably comfy and robust fashion buy as for fitness.
If the guy you’re buying for takes pride in his locks but doesn’t like to spend too long in front of the mirror, this texture dust is a game-changer. Unlike texture sprays, this one is a powder but works just like a liquid product, as it gives tresses a decent root boost and added movement, without any shine, stiffness or stickiness. Our tester found it incredibly easy to work with, compared with traditional waxes or pomades, and found that their hairstyle lasted all day.
If your partner is particularly into running, weight training or simply tenses up with day-to-day stress, the Lola massage gun could make a world of difference. Smaller, softer and much cheaper than the trendy Theragun, this handy tool gently pummels away any aches and pains, helps loosen tight muscles, and really just helps you relax after a long day. Four attachments are included to tailor the pulses to any body part, and it’s lightweight enough to cover the entire body without feeling like you’re doing an arm workout. Our tester says it’s their favourite wellness tool so far.
For more recommendations, read our review of the best massage guns
A rosé wine from the same vineyard that produces whispering angel, rock angel is an edgier option. Our tester enjoyed sipping the refreshing blend and noted the grenache and rolle grapes serve up a crisp yet herbal taste. Meanwhile, sweet citrus tones such as grapefruit and lemon join fruity strawberry flavours to deliver fresh juiciness. We think the chic bottle is impressive for gifting, too.
This classic leather belt is a timeless gift. Available in black and brown, it has a gold buckle and Barbour branding. It’s an accessory to be worn every day, and our tester noted how well the belt goes with any smart or casual outfit.
Our tester was impressed by how well-made the belt is and noted it’s good-quality leather. Robust and hardwearing, this luxury buy will be a present he wears for years to come. A versatile present pick, whatever his taste.
Perfect for unwinding after a busy day, a run or a workout, these fitness salts include soothing ingredients such as magnesium and arnica, which our tester found relaxing. He also picked up on the clove bud, peppermint, lavender, and eucalyptus scent, which is invigorating but not too overpowering. After adding the salts to bath water, the scent gently lingered in the bathroom, and smelt revitalising. Our tester noted the salts helped soothe sore muscles, and his skin felt softened, too.
These brightly decorated heart-shaped biscuits are presented in a keepsake tin, with a matching pattern. The blue, pink, green and orange icing looks like abstract art, and our tester loved how colourful the designs are. There are eight decent-sized biscuits included, packaged within different layers, so unwrapping them is a treat.
Our tester enjoyed the crunchy and sweet – yet satisfyingly soft on the inside – biscuits, which are decorted with a delicious vanilla-flavoured icing. Tucking into them with a cuppa, he quickly demolished the tin’s contents. These biccies would also make a lovely gift for a couple to share this Valentine’s Day.
Including a calathea plant in a ceramic pot, along with a metal watering can, this gift set is great for any green-fingered loved ones. Our tester liked how aesthetically pleasing the on-trend copper watering can is, but you can choose an antique gold-tone version.
The grey ceramic pot looks lovely on any surface – our tester has been keeping it on the mantelpiece alongside other plants – while the calathea has plentiful, patterned leaves and adds pretty greenery that’ll last a lot longer than a bouquet of flowers.
Presented in a green glass holder, this candle comes complete with a contrasting purple lid. The citrus, woody and velvety scent blend comes from ingredients such as lemon, black pepper, vetiver and moss. Our tester noticed how this luxurious fragrance filled his living room, and saw an even burn without any smokiness. A bougie buy from fashion designer Paul Smith’s eponymous brand, this is a gorgeous gift for candle afficionados and label-lovers alike.
A soothing and smoothing shaving cream, this silky-soft formula added everyday luxury to our tester’s grooming routine. Created with easily irritated skin in mind, the rich cream glides on and creates a glossy layer to work from. Ingredients include CBD, cannabis sativa seed oil and allantoin, delivering skin-calming hydration. Our tester noted the consistency enables an even shave and helps avoid any cuts or nicks. His skin felt gently moisturised after use, too, and suitably prepped for any other skincare application.
Available in 50ml, 100ml and 150ml sizes, the angular bottle of this Burberry scent makes for a chic addition to any shelf. The warm scent features three cedarwood oils as its base notes, while pine adds a heady freshness, and incense contributes a rich, sexy finish. Our tester enjoyed wafts of this long-lasting scent during a long day and into the evening, only adding a top-up for extra oomph. Our tester’s wife has been enjoying wearing the strong, refreshing woody eau de parfum as well.
This slimline ballpoint pen can be personalised with the addition of your giftee’s initials, for example. We sampled the stylish matt black shade but you can choose between a variety of other colours.
The streamlined shape sits neatly in hold – our tester used the pen for writing notes, signing papers, and scribbling down thoughts at work. It comes complete with an ink refill, too.
For a classic buy perfect for snuggling and sharing, we love The White Company’s unisex hooded ribbed hydrocotton robe. Meanwhile, Paul Smith’s botanist candle adds velvety scented ambience and makes for a bougie gift this Valentine’s Day. We also have to give special mention to the M&S overshirt, which we think will be a guaranteed hit, owing to its quality, sleek look and versatility.
Looking for a present for the woman in your life? Read our review of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for her
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in