If you want to present loved ones with something modest but thoughtful this Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day – and would rather avoid the cliche of a box of fancy pralines – Danish brick brand Lego offers a creative alternative.

From a sweet Valentine’s bear set to Lego’s coveted botanical range, make the brand your go-to for out-of-the-box gifts. Most recently, Lego launched a 254-piece heart ornament set, complete with pink hearts and leafy blooms, making it the perfect Valentine’s gift. With the option to put it on display with the handy loop too, the finished build could make a lovely keepsake for family, friends or partners.

While the heart-shaped set is suited for children aged nine years old and above, it’s bound to delight giftees of any age who love all the latest Lego launches. For shoppers with romantic partners in mind, it could also be worth considering as a project to complete together too.

A big bunch of roses or hampers brimming with sweet treats are a safe bet for your Valentine, but plumping for a Lego set also means you can make it yourself – without any sticky glue and pipe cleaner creations – although, you might want to let Lego-obsessed giftees rip into the box themselves.

Lego has also recently released two new additions to its botanical collection, which could be perfect for Valentine’s Day gifting. So, if it’s Lego you have your heart set on this Valentine’s Day, read on for everything you need to know.

Lego heart ornament: £10.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Whatever the occasion, Lego’s heart-shaped ornament would make an unusual but affordable present for Valentine’s Day and beyond. With a heart-shaped base embelished with delicate pink flowers, hearts and leafy detailing, the set can be customised with further additional accessories, so giftees can get creative and make the set their own.

The 254-piece build is relatively simple – it’s suitable for kids aged nine years old and above – and comes complete with an element to hang and display the final design.

Buy now

(Lego)

Instead of getting your partner a bouquet that will wilt within the week, why not opt for the unkillable kind? Complete with two red blooms, green leaves and adjustable stems, your loved one can display the 120-brick build in their favourite vase, once constructed.

Buy now

Lego creator Valentine’s brown bear set: £22, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Though aimed toward six-years and upwards, Lego’s 245-piece bear build will make for a unique Valentine’s gift. Holding a red heart in its moving arms, the bear also features movable ears and adjustable facial expressions, while a picnic blanket, colourful flowers and heart-shaped balloons form the romantic backdrop.

Buy now

Lego wildflower bouquet: £54.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

The first of two new sets in Lego’s botanical collection, this wildflower boquet is perfect for bringing out your loved one’s inner florist. Vibrant and intricate, 16 height-adjustable stems are included in the floral bundle, including poppies, cornflowers and lavender. Perfect for arranging in a vase, it will brighten up your windowsill, without any need for watering.

Buy now

(Lego)

Another new addiction to Lego’s cult botanical range, this 812-piece dried-flower centrepiece is brimming with eye-catching blooms. Centering around a large rose and gerbera, the set even separates into two parts, so a duo can build at the same time – making it ideal for Valentine’s gifting.

Buy now

