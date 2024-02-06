These Lego flower bouquets are perfect Valentine’s Day gifts

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Whether you love or loathe it, Valentine’s Day is on the horizon. If you’ve yet to pick up a gift for your loved one, or you’ve run out of inspiration, we’re here to help. While fresh flowers make a great gift, they’ll only be around for a few weeks (if you’re lucky), but a boquet made from Lego will last a whole lot longer.

For around the same price as a fresh boquet from the florist, you can get a Lego set shaped like a dozen red roses. Building the 822-piece set is all part of the fun, with the end result culminating in roses in different stages of bloom, along with white baby’s breath flowers, making this a lovely keepsake for your partner, family or friends.

Not a fan of roses? From orchids and succulents to bouquets and bonsai trees, Lego’s collection of botanical-themed sets is always growing. Better still, most of them can be picked up at a bargain price right now and you can pick between everything from wonderful wildflowers to choose cherry blossoms.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Lego’s flower sets.

Read more: Dinner for two? Check out these Valentine’s meal deals

Lego orchid: Was £44.99, now £33.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Orchids are famous for being high-maintenace, but this Lego alternative is easy to look after. Once you’ve assembled the 608-piece set, all you have to do is put it on a shelf (out of reach of children and animals) and admire it. The faux plant features six large flowers and two newly opened flowers, and sits in a blue fluted vase. Plus you can get 20 per cent off right now.

Buy now

Lego bouquet of roses: £54.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

If you’re after a more traditional Valentine’s Day gift idea, Lego’s new bouquet of roses could show them you care, while outlasting a real bunch. The 822-piece bouquet is one of the latest launches from Lego, which won’t go unnoticed by Lego enthusiasts. A thoughtful gift you can share by building the set together, it includes a dozen red roses in different stages of bloom, which can be arranged among four sprigs of white baby’s breath flowers, for a final flourish.

Buy now

Lego wildflower bouquet: £41.57, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

This wildflower bouquet is perfect for bringing out your loved one’s inner florist. Vibrant and intricate, 16 height-adjustable stems feature in the floral bundle, including poppies, cornflowers and lavender. Perfect for arranging in a vase, it will brighten up your windowsill, without any need for watering.

Buy now

Lego icons flower bouquet: £39.18, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This is a sophisticated bunch of blooms. As well as roses, there are poppies, snapdragons, asters and daisies along with grass to complete the bouquet. It would look lovely in a clear glass vase, for a show-stopping decoration that will never wither or die. The petal shapes and colours are very realistic, too.

Buy now

Lego succulents artificial plants set: £37.47, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you love plants but keep forgetting to water them, Lego has the solution for that, too. This Lego succulents set makes the perfect give for anyone who travels a lot or has a busy lifestyle, so can’t always be relied upon to care for a real plant. The set consists of nine different plants, each with different shapes, textures and colours. The recipient can arrange the nine pots however they like, making this gift fun to play with as well as interesting to look at.

Buy now

Lego cherry blossoms: £12.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

Plant the shades of spring in your loved one’s living space, with this cherry blossom set. The 430-piece build consists of two twigs designed to be adorned with a collection of pink and white buds, to create the finished blossoms. Build it together, display it alone or elevate it with other blooms from Lego’s botanical collection.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on chocolate and flowers, try the links below:

Prefer the real thing? Read our guide to the best letterbox flower delivery services