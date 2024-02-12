Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s that time of year again – 14 February is very nearly here, which means that Valentine’s Day meal deals from all the major supermarkets are back, to woo with discounts on delicious-sounding menus for two. Next to the likes of M&S, Aldi and Asda, Waitrose, with its £20 dine-in deal for two, is no exception.

Perfect for when you’re looking to avoid jam-packed restaurants and soggy takeaways for the evening, this year’s dine-in deal from the supermarket comes with all the ingredients for a hassle-free, cost-effective meal at home. There’s a starter, main, side and dessert to the fine wine, cocktail or box of chocolates, all to serve two.

As for the menu, there’s plenty to make foodie’s hearts swell this year. You can expect scrumptious-sounding mains, including flat iron steaks with chilli and miso, chicken and prawn paella, and plant-based steaks, as well as sweet treats, such as chocolate and salted caramel profiteroles. Meanwhile, you could be sipping on cocktails, vinos or non-alcoholic tipples. What’s more, opt for the deal and you could save nearly £20 on the lot. What’s not to love?

If the Waitrose Valentine’s Day meal deal menu has tickled your fancy, keep reading to find out more about the dishes and tipples on offer.

When is the Waitrose Valentine’s meal deal launching?

The Waitrose dine-in meal deal is now available in-store and online following its launch on 7 February, and, naturally, it will be available to buy right up until 14 February.

What’s included in the Waitrose Valentine’s dine-in deal?

When it comes to the starters, you could be feasting on cheddar and emmental soufflés (£4, Waitrose.com), prawn cocktail (£4.25, Waitrose.com), tomato and basil soup (£2.80, Waitrose.com), or Cornish cheddar and shallot tarts £5, Waitrose.com). As for plant-based options, there’s a vegan spinach ravioli dish (£3.40, Waitrose.com), which sounds delicious.

Where the mains are concerned, you can expect slow-cooked duck with apple ketchup (£8, Waitrose.com), vegetarian beetroot risotto (£8.50, Waitrose.com), parmigiano reggiano and truffle chicken kyiv (£9, Waitrose.com), or paella (£9.50, ​​Waitrose.com). If it’s vegan food you’re after, pick the no beef bourguignon (£8, Waitrose.com) or plant-based thick cut fillet steak from vegan meat brand Juicy Marbles (£9, Waitrose.com).

To accompany your mains, there’s a choice of sides – think mash (£3.50, Waitrose.com), potato dauphinoise (£3.90, Waitrose.com), gluten-free and vegan garlic bread (£3.70, Waitrose.com) or beetroot salad (£2, Waitrose.com). There’s also cauliflower and broccoli three cheese gratin to indulge in, frites (£2.60, Waitrose.com), or triple cooked chips (£3.90, Waitrose.com). For more veggies, there’s roasted vegetables (£2.75, Waitrose.com), or a green vegetable medley (£3.50, Waitrose.com).

Got a soft spot for puds? You’re bound to enjoy the vanilla and pistachio hearts (£4.50, Waitrose.com), millionaires tortes (£4, Waitrose.com) or sticky toffee pudding, (£4, Waitrose.com). If the company is already sweet enough and you prefer something savoury, opt for the selection of cheeses (£4.50, Waitrose.com).

When it comes to toasting the celebrations, choose from cocktails or red, white or rosé wine. Bottles to browse include Saint Clair sauvignon blanc and the Yalumba Galway vintage barossa shiraz (£12.99, Waitrose.com), while you might want to enjoy an after-dinner buzz with an espresso martini (£16, Waitrose.com). Looking to skip the booze? There’s a vegan, alcohol-free fizz (£9.50, Waitrose.com) that might take your fancy, too.

