PS5 UK stock - live: Argos and Currys could restock soon – what to know
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Smyths Toys, John Lewis, ShopTo and more
UPDATE: The PS5 could restock at Argos and Currys this week. Read on for more information.
Gran Turismo 7 has finally arrived on the PS5, and it joins the release of other next-gen titles like Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West in 2022. We reviewed Gran Turismo 7 last week where we called the game “an unbeatable racing experience.”
While new PS5 games are continuing to drop thick and fast, it’s still difficult to get your hands on the console itself. Well over a year since its launch, customers are still struggling due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in March 2022, it’s still difficult to secure a PS5.
While the last couple of weeks of February were both pretty successful ones in terms of stock drops, it still managed to be the worst month for restocks since we started tracking consoles back in May 2021, with only 12 drops taking place throughout the month. Our hope now is that March will be the month we start to see retailers really delivering the goods. And so far, that looks to have been the case, with restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods and AO taking place so far.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
John Lewis had a brief restock this morning
Were you up early enough to grab a PS5 from John Lewis this morning? Don’t worry, we weren’t either. As usual, the upmarket retailer had a quick, early-morning PS5 restock at 7am, but the consoles quickly sold out. The console was bundled with Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 for a price of £589.99, but was reportedly sold out 10 minutes later.
Good morning, PS5 hunters
Good morning and welcome back to the PS5 restock blog. Yesterday was one of the busiest days we’ve seen this year for PS5 stock, with consoles landing at PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods and AO. These joined Amazon, EE, Hamleys and ShopTo from earlier in the week, making March 2022 one of the best months yet for PS5 restocks.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
Finally! Things are finally picking up this year. We’re only eight days into March, and we’ve already seen eight retailers restock the PS5. This morning, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods and AO joined the restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys and ShopTo last week.
Just four more restocks and we will have beaten the number of PS5 restocks seen in February. With a drop at Game in the second half of the month basically confirmed (thanks to the PS5 bundles page), and Argos and Currys predicted to drop this week, we’ve still got more to come.
Join us back here tomorrow for even more PS5 stock tracking action. Have a great evening!
Xbox series X or PS5?
Stuck on which console to choose? The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, weighed in with his comparative review of both consoles when they were first released, and it’s well worth a read if you’re struggling to decide.
“Both consoles offer a host of improvements on their predecessors: new designs, vastly improved performance, and new games”, he said. To find out his verdict, read his review of the PS5 and Xbox series X.
Best PS5 headset
Needing some accessories now that you’ve got a PS5 on the way? Check out Sony’s Playstation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset (£84.99, Amazon.co.uk), which landed a spot in our review of the best PS5 accessories.
Our tester said: “There’s no shortage of gaming headset options out there but the PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset is a little bit special. Made with certain PlayStation 5 games in mind, its 3D audio means you can feel fully immersed in the experience, feeling like things are truly happening all around you. “It’s a distinctive way of doing things that stands out more so than conventional headsets, even if not all games fully take advantage of it just yet. It can help you gain an advantage in certain titles too, which is always useful.
“It uses a wireless adapter to connect to your console rather than Bluetooth which is a minor irritant, and you’ll need to remember to recharge it, but it sounds fantastic and it’s comfy to wear even after a number of hours of playing.”
When could Currys restock the PS5?
Currys used to use a horrible VIP pass draw system to dish out consoles to its customers. It sounded great in theory, but not great in practice. Why? Because it was too exclusive for its own good.
Anyone hunting for the console between the months of June and December weren’t able to get a PS5 from the retailer at all. It closed the pass draw to new entrants in late May, but continued to send out invitations to buy the console to anyone who had signed up between February and April all the way up to 2 December.
Thankfully, that system has been done away with now, but it’s still pretty difficult to bag a PS5 from the retailer. We last saw a Currys restock on Friday 18 February and before that on Friday 28 January. It seems to be settling into a Friday restock pattern now, so could we see more consoles drop this Friday? Maybe.
Currys waited exactly three weeks between restocks, so if it sticks to that pattern, we could see a drop on Friday 10 March.
The Xbox series X is in stock at multiple retailers right now
Luck not on your side this morning? Well, if you’re after a next-gen console, you’ll be pleased to know that the Xbox series X is currently in stock at several retailers right now, hinting that the shortage has maybe come to an end for one of the biggest console manufacturers.
To find out where you can buy the Xbox series X, head over to our main Xbox guide.
‘GTA V’ details
Since its release in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V has become one of the most successful media properties of all time. Part of that success comes is thanks to its many re-releases on next-generation hardware and the ongoing success of GTA Online.
It was expected that Grand Theft Auto V would make its way over to the Playstation 5 and Xbox series X/S eventually, and now the game is just around the corner.
To find out more details about the upcoming re-release, have a read of our article below:
Upcoming PS5 games
What a morning, four restocks in just a few hours. Things are finally pickijng up! And it’s never been a better time to secure a console. There are tons of new upcoming PS5 games on the horizon.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, 10 March (£34.99, Game.co.uk)
- Hoa, 11 March (£28.85, Base.com)
- Road Redemption, 11 March (£29.99, Game.co.uk)
- WWE 2K22, 11 March (£59.99, Smythstoys.com)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach, 15 March (£29.99, Smythstoys.com)
- Monster Energy Supercross the official Videogame 5, 17 March (£54.99, Game.co.uk)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, 18 March (£59.99, Game.co.uk)
- Ever Forward, 25 March (£34.99, Game.co.uk)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo, 25 March (£49.85, Shopto.net)
- Lake, 25 March (£24.99, Game.co.uk)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, 25 March (£64.99, Very.co.uk)
- Crusader Kings III, 29 March (£44.99, Argos.co.uk)
- In Nightmare, 29 March (£14.99, Smythstoys.com)
- Tropico 6, 31 March (£44.99, Playstation.com)
If you want to see what’s on its way in April, have a read of our guide below:
These are the PS5 games we’re looking forward to in 2022
Playstation 5 users will be able to enjoy upcoming titles such as ‘Gran Turismo 7’, ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ and more
