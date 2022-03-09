It’s been a big month for PS5 restocks, follow along to see if it continues (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 could restock at Argos and Currys this week. Read on for more information.

Gran Turismo 7 has finally arrived on the PS5, and it joins the release of other next-gen titles like Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West in 2022. We reviewed Gran Turismo 7 last week where we called the game “an unbeatable racing experience.”

While new PS5 games are continuing to drop thick and fast, it’s still difficult to get your hands on the console itself. Well over a year since its launch, customers are still struggling due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in March 2022, it’s still difficult to secure a PS5.

While the last couple of weeks of February were both pretty successful ones in terms of stock drops, it still managed to be the worst month for restocks since we started tracking consoles back in May 2021, with only 12 drops taking place throughout the month. Our hope now is that March will be the month we start to see retailers really delivering the goods. And so far, that looks to have been the case, with restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods and AO taking place so far.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

