What are thermogenic supplements and what are their benefits?

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

If you’ve seriously researched weight loss methods and how to burn fat, you might have heard of thermogenics. This field of research has been around since the 1930s, when a team at Stanford University studied the effects of thermogenic supplements and found that metabolism was stimulated by 50 per cent in patients taking them.

Since then, thermogenic supplements have changed slightly – the first prototypes contained chemicals which led to some unpleasant side effects. Now most supplements that boast “fat burning” powers contain natural ingredients designed to boost metabolism and increase how quickly your body burns through energy, with other benefits said to include increased focus and better mental clarity.

Some of the most popular thermogenic supplements include caffeine, green tea, capsaicin and other plant extracts which are safe to take. But are these ingredients enough to stimulate and actually speed up metabolism? And what about the purported effects on brain power? Here’s everything we know about what a thermogenic supplement is and the potential health and wellness benefits of taking them.

What are thermogenics?

The word thermogenic means “heat producing”. When the body produces heat, it expends energy and thus burns calories. In theory, the more calories you burn the quicker you will lose weight. The best way to burn through energy is to move your body, but your rate of metabolism and the type of food you eat plays a part too.

Thermogenic supplements are typically made up of different ingredients that are all linked to metabolism and calorie expenditure. There’s no such thing as a magic weight loss pill, however, supplements like these have been shown to reduce appetite, improve digestion and impact how quickly your body is able to metabolise what you eat.

Thermogenic pills are best paired with a healthy diet and regular exercise. If you’re doing your 10,000 steps a day or even some gentle stretching, you’ll probably notice better results when taking them. Typically, these supplements contain a mix of hero ingredients from natural sources.

What are thermogenic ingredients?

Caffeine

Thermogenic supplements usually contain some form of caffeine which increases metabolism by triggering the release of hormones such as adrenaline. This in turn increases your heart rate and metabolic output which results in burning more calories.

However, research has shown that every milligram of caffeine consumed helps burn only an additional 0.1 calories in the following 24 hours. A 150mg caffeine supplement pill would burn an additional 15 calories over the course of a day.

Despite this, the extra energy boost caffeine provides can help you to be more active throughout the day, helping you push your body further and encouraging you to move more. Many people opt to take a pre-workout before exercise because the caffeine provides a burst of energy. Caffeine can also help with focus and mental clarity when taken in an appropriate dose.

Green tea extract

Whilst caffeine stimulates the release of adrenaline which boosts metabolism, EGCG – epigallocatechin gallate – also enhances these effects by slowing the breakdown of adrenaline so that its impact is amplified. EGCG is the most abundant catechin in tea and has been studied for its potential to affect human health.

Research has found that caffeinated green tea can increase metabolism by roughly 4 per cent for 24 hours after ingestion. Many people prefer the effects of green tea to something like coffee because the caffeine in green tea or derivatives like matcha provide an energy boost without the jittery feeling that coffee can cause.

Cayenne powder

Cayenne powder contains capsaicin which stimulates the release of adrenaline – this can speed up metabolism and cause your body to burn more calories. This spicy powder has also been reported to reduce appetite, meaning you’ll be less likely to snack and therefore consume fewer calories.

Together, these effects make capsaicin a powerful thermogenic substance. A review of 20 studies found that capsaicin supplements can boost metabolism by about 50 calories per day, which is even more than caffeine.

Black pepper

Studies suggest that piperine, a compound found in black pepper, can stimulate the breakdown of fat cells by enhancing the activity of certain pathways involved in lipid metabolism, which may support weight management efforts. More research is needed on this but this is why you’ll often find black pepper as a key ingredient in thermogenic supplements.

What are the benefits of thermogenics?

Thermogenic supplements are designed to enhance the body’s natural fat-burning processes by increasing metabolic rate and energy expenditure. The primary benefit of taking supplements like this is weight loss, as they help the body burn more calories, even at rest.

However, it’s important to note that they’re not a magic bullet. If you don’t combine them with a healthy diet and exercise and an overall calorie deficit, you’re unlikely to lose weight.

Thermogenics are particularly useful for individuals looking to lose weight, break through a weight loss plateau, or enhance athletic performance. They can provide a boost in energy, which may improve exercise endurance and intensity. Taken at least 30 minutes before a workout, athletes may experience more motivation and a burst of energy that allows them to push their bodies harder, also resulting in a higher calorie expenditure and strength gains.

However, it’s important to note that they are best suited for healthy adults without preexisting health conditions, as they can cause side effects like increased heart rate and anxiety due to the caffeine content.

The thermogenic supplements to buy

Thermopure capsules, 90 servings: £8.57, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Myvitamins Thermopure supplements contain a blend of ingredients like caffeine, green tea extract and cayenne pepper, which work together to boost metabolism and increase fat oxidation. Caffeine helps improve focus and alertness, while green tea extract and cayenne pepper contribute to thermogenesis, the process of generating heat in the body to burn more calories. These supplements also contain a dose of chromium, which supports normal macronutrient metabolism and helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

If you’re combining cutting your calories with exercise, Thermopure may prove useful in other ways too. Vitamin B6 and B12, which are linked with cognitive focus and energy, are included in the formula. Plus, there’s L-tyrosine and L-theanine, which are naturally occurring amino acids. These help to build and repair new muscle, which you might be grateful for if you’re trying to add size to your muscles or your focus is on shaping and toning your muscles.

Read more: Should you count calories or carbs? The most confusing food health questions Brits want answered