AllSaints’ new party dresses are set to turn heads this festive season

Party season is officially upon us, meaning the search for the perfect dress for a Christmas get-together has begun.

Whether it’s for your office do or a celebration with friends, AllSaints’ new winter collection has you covered with frocks set to turn heads this festive season.

From sequinned mini dresses to dramatic maxi numbers, there is something for every occasion at AllSaints this Christmas, and the brand even offers 15 per cent off first-time orders when you sign up for emails, along with free standard delivery and extended returns.

So, whether you’re looking for a timeless piece or a seasonal showstopper, here are some of the best, new dresses at AllSaints.

Read more:

Juela crew sequin midi dress: £199, AllSaints.com

(AllSaints)

This dazzling sequinned midi features a relaxed fit, sophisticated draping and comes in both a dark brown and black colourway. With this many sequins, you’re bound to stand out at any Christmas party.

Buy now

Perri sparkle embellished dress: £299, AllSaints.com

(AllSaints)

Dazzle on the dance floor with this sparkling mini dress. This embellished black frock features frills, fine pleating, a tiered hem and an elasticated waist for a comfortable fit.

Buy now

(AllSaints)

If versatility is what you’re after, this dress is the one for you. Featuring a detachable, cropped roll-neck jumper as well as a classic, midi slip, this two-in-one dress can be worn both day and night, come rain or shine.

Buy now

Juela mini sequin dress: £169, AllSaints.com

(AllSaints)

This dress is a statement piece that needs no introduction. Featuring bedazzling sequins, a relaxed fit and available in both black and silver, this mini dress is perfect for dancing the night away this Christmas.

Buy now

Hadley midi dress: £119, AllSaints.com

(AllSaints)

Every woman needs a classic, slip dress in her wardrobe and this frock is a great choice. Available in a total of seven colours, from black to bright yellow, the Hadley midi dress features a flattering cowl neck, adjustable straps and can be worn day and night, year-round.

Buy now

Ayla metallic dress: £159, AllSaints.com

(AllSaints)

Now this is a party dress. Crafted from a metallic glitter fabric with wrap detailing at the neck and a dramatic, high split, this frock is set to be a showstopper this party season.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

This luxury knitwear brand is our new go-to for winter layering