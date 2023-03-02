Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An entrepreneur who describes himself as a “regular guy” claims he “isn’t materialistic” – despite driving a supercar, only wearing designer clothing and with millions in the bank.

Dominik Gossweiler lives a luxurious lifestyle most people can only dream of, spending his days’ jet-setting across the globe in a private plane.

But despite his financial success, the 24-year-old entrepreneur, who comes from a poor upbringing, claims “money hasn’t changed” him and he is in business “for the game”.

“I am not affected by my money at all,” Dominik, who has 48,400 followers on Instagram (@domgossweiler), told JamPrime.com.

“The luxury is very nice but I am just a regular guy and being rich hasn’t changed anything.

“I’m not materialistic in the slightest.

“I still love to eat normally and do all the usual stuff – I just have more zeros in my bank account. If it all went it wouldn’t affect me that much.

“I just love the entrepreneurial game and when you have the chance to leave a legacy, then why not take it.”

Dominik makes his money through e-commerce ventures and his company, 3CC Group AG – which teaches others the skills to do the same – and credits his Christian faith for his “grounded” persona.

The entrepreneur, who is from Switzerland and lives in Zurich, spent most of his childhood in Chad, where his father was a Christian missionary and doctor.

His family emigrated to Africa when he was just three years old and relied on donations from family and friends to survive, before returning to Europe seven years later.

Dominik, who regards his dad as his “idol” because he is “so down to earth”, says that despite their very different career choices, his father is “incredibly proud” of his son’s achievements.

He added: “My parents always tell me: just be honest, ethical, transparent, and never forget god on the way.

“I think that is why some people get lost when they make money. It is easy to get swept up in it if you don’t believe in a higher force.

“When you have money, you think you own the world but one small thing can happen and you are back down to earth. A lot of people who have a lot of money and live lavishly think they are better than everyone else.

“That is foolish and dangerous because I don’t think money changes you as a person.”

Like his dad, Dominik is also determined to give back and hopes to start in his former African hometown.

He added: “I really want to inspire and motivate people.

“My plan is to build a foundation in Chad and then start giving back.

“Whether it’s a school or helping them with water or whatever, it doesn’t matter.”

“I always thought to earn so much money, you have to be an entrepreneur and now I am, it all makes sense.”