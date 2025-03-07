This International Women's Day, The Independent has returned to Tottenham Court Road's Outernet — together with Refuge — to demand Women. Now.

Why? At the current rate of progress, gender parity won't be achieved until 2158 – five generations away. Meanwhile, domestic abuse is at epidemic levels.

The Women.Now exhibition aims to help change this. Together, we can recognise women’s achievements, amplify women’s voices and improve women’s lives; providing the opportunities, recognition and safety that they deserve, today. Because gender equality shouldn’t have to wait.

A selection of portraits of The Independent’s most influential woman of 2025, taken by Sane Seven, will be on display at the exhibition throughout March.