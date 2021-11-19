You really can’t underestimate the power of a good night’s sleep. It can make a world of difference to your emotional, mental and physical health. From your concentration and productivity levels to health risks like heart disease, there are so many factors that can be altered if you don’t get a suitable level of shut-eye.

Your current sleep setup may be getting in the way of your solid eight hours dozing. Both your body’s temperature and comfort levels need to be at the perfect balance in order to encourage you to drift off and your threadbare pillow may be affecting both.

So, when it’s time to upgrade, look to Panda London - the bedding label renowned for its use of bamboo - and its Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow.

Why bamboo?

You may have already noticed the rise in this fabric in all things from linen to bedding and there’s a multitude of reasons why. First and foremost, it is far softer than cotton and only gets more sumptuous with every wash. It’s also very breathable - something hot sleepers will certainly appreciate. The hollow construction of bamboo encourages air flow and adapts to the heat of your body to ensure you remain at the optimal temperature throughout the night - summer or winter, rain or shine.

It’s also anti-bacterial, hypoallergenic and odour resistant and so is great for those suffering from allergies to dust mites or the like. Plus you save on energy as you can wash it at low temperatures and without the need to factor in ironing or fabric conditioners. This is only one of the many sustainability credentials that begins with the plant itself.

Bamboo is one of the most environmentally-friendly materials on the planet due to its super speedy growing period of up to three feet a day. It needs only a small amount of water (a third less than cotton) and yet works wonders in absorbing greenhouse gases and releasing oxygen back into the air - 30 per cent more than hardwood trees. They also sprout without the need for fertilisers, pesticides, or herbicides.

The pillow

Years of research and refinement later and Panda London has effectively adapted the plant into the pillow cover of the brand’s game-changing Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow.

With all the benefits of bamboo, it also packs three layers of third generation memory foam that has both support and comfort in spades. It sits at a medium to firm feel and is designed to adapt to all sleepers, whether you are front, back or side.

The wonders of memory foam to those uninitiated encourages the pillow to adapt to the contours of your neck and shoulders. It leads to a better alignment of the neck and spine, which in turn can cause pain relief for those suffering in those areas.

The guarantee

If you want to get a real feel for the pillow before you commit, you’re in luck. Panda London is offering a complimentary 30 night trial if you buy directly from the brand’s website. There’s also free delivery, free returns and a 10 year guarantee where you’ll be able to exchange it for a new one if anything goes wrong.

The specs

The pillow measures 60cm in length, 40cm in width, 12cm in height and weighs 1.2kg. It is crafted from 3rd generation memory foam and the cover is 40 per cent bamboo fibre outer layer and 60 per cent polyester support.

The bedding essential is OEKO-TEX standard 100 certified which is only gained through a very close inspection of every thread, zipper and dye to make sure they are free completely from any harmful substances.

The packaging

Panda London has thought of everything to make the process sustainable from start to finish and so you will find the packaging is made from kraft paper - a material that is entirely biodegradable and recyclable but with impressive durability.

