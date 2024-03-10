List of winners so far at the 2024 Oscars
Early winners at the Oscars include Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who won best supporting actress for “The Holdovers,” and “The Boy and the Heron,” which was crowned best animated feature
A list of winners at the Academy Awards on Sunday:
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
ANIMATED FILM
“The Boy and the Heron”
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson
