List of winners so far at the 2024 Oscars

Early winners at the Oscars include Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who won best supporting actress for “The Holdovers,” and “The Boy and the Heron,” which was crowned best animated feature

The Associated Press
Sunday 10 March 2024 23:54
96th Academy Awards - Show
96th Academy Awards - Show

A list of winners at the Academy Awards on Sunday:

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

ANIMATED FILM

“The Boy and the Heron”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson

___

For more on this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

