List of Grammy winners in top categories

Early Grammy winners Sunday include “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” for best musical theater album and “Mohabbat” by Arooj Aftab for best global music

Via AP news wire
Sunday 03 April 2022 21:18
31st Annual MusiCares Person of the Year - Show
31st Annual MusiCares Person of the Year - Show

A list of early winners Sunday in the top categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards:

— Best musical theater album: “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “The United States vs. Billie Holliday”

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: (tie) “Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and “The Queen’s Gambit,” Carlos Rafael Rivera

— Best global music: “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab

Recommended

— Best global music album: “Mother Nature,” Angélique Kidjo

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in