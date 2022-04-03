List of Grammy winners in top categories
Early Grammy winners Sunday include “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” for best musical theater album and “Mohabbat” by Arooj Aftab for best global music
A list of early winners Sunday in the top categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards:
— Best musical theater album: “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”
— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “The United States vs. Billie Holliday”
— Best score soundtrack for visual media: (tie) “Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and “The Queen’s Gambit,” Carlos Rafael Rivera
— Best global music: “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab
— Best global music album: “Mother Nature,” Angélique Kidjo
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.