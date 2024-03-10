Jump to content

Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins her first Oscar after being a favorite for her work in ‘The Holdovers’

Da’Vine Joy Randolph has claimed her first Oscar for her role as Mary Lamb in Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers.”

Jonathan Landrum Jr
Sunday 10 March 2024 23:26

Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins her first Oscar after being a favorite for her work in ‘The Holdovers’

Show all 3

Da’Vine Joy Randolph has claimed her first Oscar for her role as Mary Lamb in Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers.”

Randolph won the best supporting actress statuette Sunday for her portrayal of a New England boarding school cafeteria manager dealing with grief and loss. She continued her awards season sweep, previously winning at other shows including the Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA and Golden Globes.

After her victory at the SAG awards, she spoke on being resilient.

“To every actor out there still waiting in the wings for their chance, let me tell you: Your life can change in a day,” Randolph said. “It’s not a question of if but when. Keep going.”

She earned a Tony Award nomination in 2012 for “Ghost The Musical” and her film roles include “Dolemite Is My Name” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday." On the small screen, she was in “Empire” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

For her win, Randolph beat Emily Blunt in “Oppenheimer,” Danielle Brooks from “The Color Purple,” America Ferrera in “Barbie” and Jodie Foster from “Nyad.”

___

For more on this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

