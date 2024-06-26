Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Turkey can make certain of progression in second spot from Euro 2024 Group F if they avoid defeat against the Czech Republic in Hamburg.

After a thrilling opening win over Georgia, Vincenzo Montella’s side suffered a set-back with a disappointing performance and 3-0 defeat to Portugal.

They remain well placed to reach the knockout rounds, though, with the Czech Republic needing a win to overhaul their opponents.

A series of squandered chances against Georgia cost them victory in their last outing, though Patrik Schick’s second-half equaliser has preserved their hopes of advancing.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Czech Republic vs Turkey?

The Group F fixture is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 26 June at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel from 7.15pm BST. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Patrik Schick is a major doubt for the Czech Republic after suffering a calf injury in the draw with Georgia, with manager Ivan Hasek suggesting ahead of the game that the striker is unlikely to feature.

Abdulkerim Bardakci is suspended after picking up a second caution of the tournament against Portugal; Merih Demiral may deputise in central defence. Arda Guler, used off the bench for just 20 minutes due to a groin injury, could be recalled to the starting side, but Mert Gunok’s knee issue is set to again keep the goalkeeper out.

Predicted line-ups

Czech Republic XI: Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Provod, Jurasek; Cerny, Chytil, Hlozek.

Turkey XI: Bayindir; Celik, Akaydin, Demiral, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Ayhan; Guler, Kokcu, Yildiz; Yilmaz.

Odds

Czech Republic win 8/5

Draw 5/2

Turkey win 15/8

Prediction

Czech Republic 1-1 Turkey

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.