Czech Republic vs Turkey TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online
Everything you need to know ahead of the Group F clash
Turkey can make certain of progression in second spot from Euro 2024 Group F if they avoid defeat against the Czech Republic in Hamburg.
After a thrilling opening win over Georgia, Vincenzo Montella’s side suffered a set-back with a disappointing performance and 3-0 defeat to Portugal.
They remain well placed to reach the knockout rounds, though, with the Czech Republic needing a win to overhaul their opponents.
A series of squandered chances against Georgia cost them victory in their last outing, though Patrik Schick’s second-half equaliser has preserved their hopes of advancing.
When is Czech Republic vs Turkey?
The Group F fixture is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 26 June at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel from 7.15pm BST. A live stream will be available via ITVX.
Team news
Patrik Schick is a major doubt for the Czech Republic after suffering a calf injury in the draw with Georgia, with manager Ivan Hasek suggesting ahead of the game that the striker is unlikely to feature.
Abdulkerim Bardakci is suspended after picking up a second caution of the tournament against Portugal; Merih Demiral may deputise in central defence. Arda Guler, used off the bench for just 20 minutes due to a groin injury, could be recalled to the starting side, but Mert Gunok’s knee issue is set to again keep the goalkeeper out.
Predicted line-ups
Czech Republic XI: Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Provod, Jurasek; Cerny, Chytil, Hlozek.
Turkey XI: Bayindir; Celik, Akaydin, Demiral, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Ayhan; Guler, Kokcu, Yildiz; Yilmaz.
Odds
Czech Republic win 8/5
Draw 5/2
Turkey win 15/8
Prediction
Czech Republic 1-1 Turkey
