The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Portugal v Slovenia TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of the Round of 16 clash
Portugal and Slovenia battle for a place in the last eight as the two sides meet in Frankfurt at Euro 2024.
With wins over the Czech Republic and Turkey already enough to secure progression to the Round of 16, Roberto Martinez rested a number of his key players against Georgia.
A shock defeat in their final group game has threatened to stall Portugal’s momentum, though, and Slovenia will look to take advantage.
Three draws were enough for Matjaz Kek’s side to advance out of a nip-and-tuck Group C and progress to the knockout rounds of a major tournament for the first time.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Portugal vs Slovenia?
Portugal vs Slovenia is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 1 July at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm BST. A livestream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Team news
Roberto Martinez is likely to bring back those rested against Georgia, with Rafael Leao back available after serving a one-match suspension.
Slovenia have used the same line-up in every match so far, but that run will end here with Erik Janza having picked up a second yellow card of the tournament against England. The left-back is thus banned, with Jure Balkovec likely to deputise.
Predicted line-ups
Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Mendes; Vitinha, Palhinha; Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo.
Slovenia XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Balkovec; Stojanovic, Elsnik, Gnezda Cerin, Mlakar; Sesko, Sporar.
Odds
Portugal win 2/5
Slovenia win 15/2
Prediction
Portugal 2-1 Slovenia
We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews and offers from the UK’s best online gambling companies.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments