Bet365 Masters Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

The first golf major of the season begins this week as The Masters takes place at Augusta.

The biggest golf event of the year takes place over the next four days and Masters betting sites are getting suitably prepared, offering plenty of Masters betting offers to use over the course of the tournament.

And Bet365 is no different, with the famous British bookmaker running tailoring its welcome offer for use on the prestigious tournament.

And with plenty of Bet365 Masters offers running this week too, we’ve compiled a guide to all the promotions running at this betting site, with information on the offers, how to unlock them and ways to maximise their value.

What is the Bet365 Masters offer?

New customers can secure a Bet365 Masters betting offer worth £30 in Masters free bets by signing up online after clicking our link and depositing and betting £10 online within 30 days of registration.

New customers must use the Bet365 bonus code INDY2025 during the registration process to qualify for the welcome bonus.

Customers can then deposit £10 using an eligible payment method. Bear in mind, Bet365 may require identification documents for certain debit cards, PayPal and prepaid cards if used as the deposit method.

A qualifying wager of £10 must then be placed on any sports market with odds of 1/5 or greater.

Once your qualifying wager has settled, customers will receive £30 in free bets to use on all sports.

Bet365 offers flexibility with its welcome offer. Customers can also deposit £5 instead of £10 and receive £15 in free bets to use all sports by following the same process.

Free bets expire within seven days, and can be used by clicking the free bets button on your bet slip.

Is there a Bet365 Bonus Code for 2025 Masters?

Customers must use the Bet365 bonus code INDY2025 to unlock the Bet365 US Masters betting offer.

New customers only need to click one of the links in this article before signing up, depositing £10 and betting £10 on any sports market with odds of 1/5 or greater.

You can use your Bet365 Masters free bets on the event or any other market on the sportsbook.

Bet365 Masters Betting Offers - Super Boost

The bookmaker offers a Super Boost as one of its primary Bet365 Masters betting offers.

It isolates one offer and boosts the price to offer outstanding value to new and existing customers. Bet365 offers this promotion on all four days of the Masters.

Stakes are usually capped at around £10 per bet to highlight the improved value of such Bet365 Masters odds.

Bet365 Masters Betting Offers - Each-Way Extra

But how many places are Bet365 paying on the Masters?

Well, the bookmaker offers a Bet365 Masters each way extra offer as one of the main promos.

It allows customers to increase or decrease the number of places for Masters bets. Customers are offered up to 12 places with the Bet365 Masters each way places offer.

All each-way bets must be placed before the start of the competition.

Bet365 Masters Betting Offers - Bet Boost

Bet boosts are widely available for customers on Bet365. There are plenty of options regarding this offer.

Bet365 boosts the prices of several markets surrounding the tournament, including single and multiples bets.

Customers can receive greater value on their Masters betting offers.

Bet boosts are not capped like Super Boost markets, giving customers greater license with their stake, although the value is not quite as significant.

Bet365 Masters Betting Offers - Winnings Boost

Bet365 are providing winnings boosts as part of its Masters betting offers on single and accumulator bets.

Customers that place single and acca bets on the Masters will receive a winnings boost up to 25 per cent on successful wagers.

Bet365 ensures that customers are getting an additional bang for their buck for picking right this week at Augusta. Bets that are cashed out are not eligible for the winnings boost.

Responsible Gambling

If you decide to engage with any Masters offers highlighted on this page, remember to gamble responsibly.

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

When taking advantage of Masters free bets, assume you’ll lose and therefore, only wager what you can afford. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits and time outs. These can stop gambling from getting out of hand.

The same applies if you’re using new casino sites, slot sites, poker sites or any other form of gambling.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

