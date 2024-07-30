Andy Murray LIVE: Latest Olympics score and tennis updates from Paris 2024 doubles with Dan Evans
Murray returns after a sensational comeback alongside Evans in the opening round, in what could be the final match of his historic career
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Andy Murray returns to action at the Olympics in what could be the final match of his historic career alongside Team GB partner Dan Evans in the men’s doubles.
Murray extended his career in extraordinary fashion as he and Evans produced an incredible escape act and defeat Japan’s Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel in the opening round, saving five match points.
The 37-year-old Murray, who has confirmed he is playing the final tournament of his career after withdrawing from the singles at Paris 2024, said the victory was one of his most memorable comebacks.
He and Evans will play the Belgium pair of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, who are unseeded in the draw. Follow latest score updates from the Olympics tennis, below:
Olympics 2024 - Tennis Doubles, Round 1
Back to 4-3 before we know it as the German pair hold serve in a straightforward game for them. Watson will serve to keep Britain on track.
Olympics 2024 - Tennis Doubles, Round 1
Boulter holds serve after a potentially nervy deuce, with Team GB benefitting from an unforced error before Boulter fires in the ace. 4-2 to the Brits in the second set!
Nadal and Alcaraz have avoided a break point in their game, seeing the game through to make 5-3. The Netherlands are serving to stay in the set there.
Olympics 2024 - Tennis Doubles, Round 1
We’re back up to 3-2 after both teams hold their serve, though it could have been so much better for Team GB as the pair went up 30-0 before losing three points in a row.
Germany take the fifth game after forcing the forehand error, and Watson and Boulter look to hold serve once more. Remember they got the break in the first game that could prove crucial here.
In the men’s doubles, Alcaraz and Nadal finally have the break they wanted in the first set agains the Dutch. 4-3 with the Spanish to serve next.
Last time out: Murray extends career with comeback
There is no perfect way to call time, no method of looking into the future to see the end of the script that has been written for you. Except, in a way, there is: “The final match of Andy Murray’s career came in a painful defeat in the Olympics men’s doubles, alongside Dan Evans on a half-full court at Roland Garros,” wrote a certain reporter, sitting in the stands at Suzanne-Lenglen. “Despite a late rally to force a deciding tiebreak, Murray and Evans were an inexperienced doubles pair and it showed in a 6-2 6-7 (5-7) (10/4) first-round defeat to Japan’s Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel,” the draft continued, waiting to be sent.
That was on the first match point. Then came the next. And another. Until, somehow, Murray and Evans had saved all five, ripping up the reports that had already been written about them. Not yet. Not tonight. Instead, Murray extended his career and his final tournament at Paris 2024. Alongside Evans, the Team GB pairing produced one of the most remarkable escape acts to win 2-6 7-6 (7-5) (11/9) a unique scoreline to mark one of the most extraordinary matches of the 37-year-old Murray’s career,
Andy Murray saw the end. Instead, he and Dan Evans wrote a different Olympics script
Murray produced another stunning comeback, saving five match points with doubles partner Evans when defeat would have spelled the end of his tennis career
When is Andy Murray playing at the Olympics?
Murray will play his next match in the second round of the men’s doubles with Dan Evans on Tuesday 30 July. They will play in the fourth math of the day on Court Suzanne-Lenglen and could therefore expect to be in action at around 7:00pm BST, athough it could be slightly earlier of later depending on the matches that come before.
Murray and Evans will follow the doubles match involving Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, which started just after 4:30pm BST. The day’s schedule is progressing slowly, with two three-setters so far involving Jack Draper and Jasmine Paolini. Paolini’s defeat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova came in over two and a half hours.
Good evening
Andy Murray earned himself one more match at the final tournament of his career after saving five match points in an incredible opening win alongside Dan Evans in the Olympics men’s doubles.
Murray extended his career in extraordinary fashion as he and Evans produced an incredible escape act and defeat Japan’s Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel in a deciding tiebreak, 2-6 7-6 (7-5) (11/9).
The 37-year-old Murray, who has confirmed he is playing the final tournament of his career after withdrawing from the singles at Paris 2024, said the victory was one of his most memorable comebacks.
“I don’t think I’ve ever saved five match points in a row,” Murray said. “In singles it’s almost impossible to do that, so I don’t think I’ve ever done that before.”
Murray and Evans will play the Belgium pair of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, who are unseeded in the draw.
Follow all the build-up to the match in our live blog
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments