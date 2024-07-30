✕ Close Andy Murray extends career with extraordinary Olympics comeback with Dan Evans

Andy Murray returns to action at the Olympics in what could be the final match of his historic career alongside Team GB partner Dan Evans in the men’s doubles.

Murray extended his career in extraordinary fashion as he and Evans produced an incredible escape act and defeat Japan’s Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel in the opening round, saving five match points.

The 37-year-old Murray, who has confirmed he is playing the final tournament of his career after withdrawing from the singles at Paris 2024, said the victory was one of his most memorable comebacks.

He and Evans will play the Belgium pair of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, who are unseeded in the draw. Follow latest score updates from the Olympics tennis, below: