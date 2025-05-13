Reform UK takes over former Conservative club in Blackpool

A former Conservative club in Blackpool has been rebranded as a Reform UK pub.

Footage posted by Mark Butcher, who stood for the party in the Blackpool South by-election in 2024, shows The Talbot on Milbourne Street in the city centre after it was painted bright blue, displaying the political party's logo outside.

Co-owner Pete Flynn told GB News that he and his business partner are both party members.

"We wanted to be the first Reform club... We love Nigel Farage - so it's fantastic," he said.

The rebrand comes after Reform UK made huge gains in this year’s local elections across England.