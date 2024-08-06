Olympics LIVE: Team GB target equestrian gold before Sky Brown skateboards and Kerr battles Ingebrigtsen
Team GB look to build on Keely Hodgkinson’s stunning 800m gold with Emma Finucane shining in the track cycling
Team GB eye more medals at the Olympics on Day 11 of Paris 2024 following a superb gold from Keely Hodgkinson to win the women’s 800m final at the Stade de France in Paris.
After Simone Biles won an 11th Olympic medal to end her redemption tour, today’s action sees GB’s athletics captain Josh Kerr in the men’s 1500m tonight when the world champion battles Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the latest meeting of a bitter rivalry.
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix looks to add another diving medal in the women’s 10m platform and Lewis Richardson returns to the ring on a packed night of boxing.
There’s more action at the velodrome later too, with Team GB’s men’s team sprint trio look to follow Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell’s excellent gold in the women’s version against New Zealand yesterday. Meanwhile, teenager Sky Brown features in the skateboarding.
Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below.
Harry Charles out of jumping final after horse suffers ‘small overreach’
Great Britain’s Harry Charles is out of Tuesday’s jumping individual final at Chateau de Versailles after his horse Romeo 88 suffered a “small overreach” on Monday.
Charles, who won jumping team gold with team-mates Ben Maher and Scott Brash on day seven of the Games, had been due to compete in the individual final, along with Maher on Dallas Vegas Batilly and Brash on Jefferson.
But Charles posted on his Instagram on Tuesday morning: “Unfortunately me and Romeo will not start the individual final today in Paris. After a small overreach yesterday he is not quite the 110 per cent that he has been the whole Games.”
Olympics 2024: Canoe Sprint
Today is the first day of the canoe sprint and the sun is shining. First up are the Men’s Kayak Four over 500m, it’s a day of heats and quarter-finals with the semi-finals coming on Thursday.
The canoe sprint is strange event to watch, especially in four person boats, the whole team needs to be in sync and rhythm in order to reach the highest speeds.
Serbia have won the first heat in an Olympic best time with Hungary coming in second. Serbia will go through to the semi-finals following that win and will avoid the quarter-final race later today.
Olympics 2024: Equestrian winners target individual gold
Britain’s team jumping heroes Ben Maher, Scott Brash and Harry Charles will all have a shot at individual gold on the final day of equestrian action at the Chateau de Versailles at 10am (9am BST).
The trio, plus horses Dallas Vegas Batilly, Jefferson and Romeo 88, caused a minor surprise in winning Friday’s team prize, but that success ranks them among the leading contenders in a 30-strong field.
Maher is the defending individual champion and with three golds to his name, having also been part of the winning team in 2012, another victory would see him become the most successful British equestrian at the Olympics.
The British squad has enjoyed a fantastic Games so far, with the eventing team also winning gold and the dressage team taking bronze, with Laura Collett and Charlotte Fry taking individual bronzes.
Joe Clarke and Kimberley Woods take GB silver and bronze from kayak cross finals
Joe Clarke and Kimberley Woods claimed silver and bronze medals respectively as kayak cross made a wet and wild entry onto the Olympic programme in front of packed grandstands in the Nautical Stadium at Vaires-sur-Marne.
Clarke, who went into the event as a heavy favourite with three world titles to his name, had to settle for second throughout in a relatively straightforward four-man final behind Finn Butcher of New Zealand.
Woods, the reigning world champion, had blazed through her quarter and semi-finals in first place and looked set to also dominate her final as she led at the half-way point.
Simone Biles is human after all – but silver medal completes Olympic redemption
She’s human after all. Simone Biles settled for fifth in the beam final in Paris, before returning to deliver a mesmeric floor routine to claim a silver medal in what could be her final ever appearance at the Olympics.
A captivated audience locked in on Biles’ final two performances of these enthralling Games, with the American superstar initially slipping off the perilous beam to miss out on a medal. But the gutsy Biles would return, with her trademark tumbling enough for an 11th Olympic medal behind only Brazil’s brilliant Rebeca Andrade in the floor final.
Olympics 2024: Sky’s the limit
A dislocated shoulder is not going to deny 16-year-old Sky Brown the chance to become Great Britain’s youngest ever Olympic champion.
Brown will go for gold in the women’s skateboard park final in Paris despite sustaining the injury in training late last month.
The precocious Brown won a bronze medal on her Games debut in Tokyo in 2021 and victory at last year’s world championships in Sharjah makeher one of the favourites in the French capital – injury permitting. The prelims start at 12.30pm (11.30am BST).
Keely Hodgkinson arrives as Team GB’s next Olympics star after taking the hard road
Keely Hodgkinson crossed the line and for the first time all night didn’t know what to do. She looked up at the board, just to check, then she glanced up again, just to make sure. What she saw made her features wobble: at last, Hodgkinson had won gold, and Great Britain’s latest athletics star had her crowning moment at the Olympics.
Hodgkinson came to Paris with the intent of upgrading the silver she claimed in Tokyo three years ago, of ending the cycle of second-place finishes at major competitions. As she won a stunning 800m gold with a smart race and a gutsy, determined finish at the Stade de France, the 22-year-old delivered, the talent becoming a champion.
What time is Sky Brown competing at the Paris Olympics?
Sky Brown goes for gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics today as she bids to add to her bronze won in Tokyo. Brown was Team GB’s youngest summer Games medallist, when she achieved that feat in Japan three years ago aged 13.
How Team GB went from gold to silver to bronze in dramatic triathlon photo finish
They still held hands, beamed wide smiles, and stepped onto the podium as one. Not for gold, despite leading for the majority of the race, or for silver, despite being initially declared runners-up, but for bronze, third in a three-team sprint finish separated by one-hundredth of a second on the line. A golden morning in Paris turned into devastation for Great Britain, as the reigning champions in the triathlon mixed relay lost their crown and settled for the minor medal by the barest of margins.
The result was changed after an investigation. A review of the photo finish quickly found Beth Potter was beaten to second by the indefatigable American Taylor Knibb after Germany’s Laura Lindemann sprinted to the gold that had been within Team GB’s grasp for so long. They had set out hard, with Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Sam Dickinson and then Potter stretching Great Britain’s lead to 12 seconds before the world champion was reeled in on the bike and fell behind on the run.
When to watch Team GB today
All times BST
Ben Maher, Scott Brash, Harry Charles – equestrian, jumping (9am BST)
Sky Brown – skateboarding, women’s park (11.30am)
Andrea Spendolini Sirieix – diving, women’s 10m platform (2pm)
Jacob Fincham-Dukes – athletics, men’s long jump (7.15pm)
Josh Kerr, Neil Gourley – althetics, men’s 1500m (7.50pm)
Lizzie Bird – athletics, women’s 3000m steeplechase (8.14pm)
Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita – athletics, women’s 200m (8.40pm)
