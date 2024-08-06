✕ Close Olympic fans try to match Team GB runner Keely Hodgkinson's speed

Team GB eye more medals at the Olympics on Day 11 of Paris 2024 following a superb gold from Keely Hodgkinson to win the women’s 800m final at the Stade de France in Paris.

After Simone Biles won an 11th Olympic medal to end her redemption tour, today’s action sees GB’s athletics captain Josh Kerr in the men’s 1500m tonight when the world champion battles Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the latest meeting of a bitter rivalry.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix looks to add another diving medal in the women’s 10m platform and Lewis Richardson returns to the ring on a packed night of boxing.

There’s more action at the velodrome later too, with Team GB’s men’s team sprint trio look to follow Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell’s excellent gold in the women’s version against New Zealand yesterday. Meanwhile, teenager Sky Brown features in the skateboarding.

