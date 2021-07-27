Is Spain vs Argentina live stream: How to watch Tokyo 2020 fixture online and on TV

Argentina head into their final group stage match at Tokyo 2020 knowing they need a win to reach the knockout phase of the men’s Olympic football competition.

A win and a defeat so far leaves the South American side in third place in a tight group, with Australia having a somewhat easier game left to play against Egypt.

Spain, meanwhile, are Argentina’s opponents - and though they sit top of the group, they also haven’t been at their best in the competition, netting only one goal to take four points so far, despite dominating both fixtures they’ve played.

Only the top two of the group go through so it’s all to play for and Argentina in particular have the need to go out and attack to keep their gold medal hopes alive.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The match kicks off at 12pm BST on Wednesday 28 July at the Saitama Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Eurosport 5 in the UK and it can be streamed via the Eurosport Player and discovery plus.

What is the team news?

Spain might look to change up the midfield once more as they continue to find cutting edge in attack - they’ve managed just one goal so far. Marc Cucurella and Juan Miranda are battling for the left-back role and Marco Asensio could return on the right wing.

Argentina have Francisco Ortega back from suspension, while Alexis Mac Allister could be moved back into a more attacking role rather than central midfield. Ezequiel Ponce may start after coming on as sub twice.

Predicted line-ups

Spain - Simon, O Gil, Garcia, P Torres, Cucurella, Zubimendi, Soler, Pedri, Asensio, Oyarzabal, Olmo

Argentina - Ledesma, De La Fuente, Perez, Medina, Bravo, Vera, Payero, De La Vega, Barco, Mac Allister, Gaich

Odds

Spain 20/23

Draw 5/2

Argentina 7/2

Prediction

A draw isn’t particularly satisfactory for either side but unless Spain discover a clinical touch, it’s hard to see much separating the nations. Spain 1-1 Argentina