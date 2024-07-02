✕ Close Andy Murray gives health update ahead of Wimbledon decision

Andy Murray is set to make a last-minute decision over whether he plays singles at Wimbledon for a final time on the second day of the 2024 championship

Murray is scheduled to face Tomas Machac this evening and the two-time champion is set to make a final decision in the morning. After undergoing an operation on a spinal cyst, the 37-year-old wants to “feel the buzz” on Centre Court for one last time and have some “closure” before ending his career.

The day will also see Novak Djokovic take to Centre Court after overcoming an injury of his own as he faces Vit Kopriva of the Czech Republic as the second match on, following defending women’s champion Marketa Vondrousova opening play on the second day of the tournament.

A mammoth 12 British players will be in action including Katie Boulter and Jack Draper, the women’s and men’s No 1s, with both seeded for the first time, while world No 1 Iga Swiatek also begins her campaign against former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, in what is a rematch of the 2020 French Open final.

Monday saw Emma Raducanu admit to 'winning ugly as she overcame tricky lucky loser Renata Zarazua 7-6 6-3 to progress to the second round and was joined in the second round by Britons Lily Miyazaki and Sonay Kartal, who enjoyed a career-best victory over 29th seed Sorana Cirstea.