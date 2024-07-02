Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Scores and updates as Andy Murray to make last-minute singles decision
Murray is scheduled to play his opening match on Centre Court this evening but still faces a race against time to be fit
Andy Murray is set to make a last-minute decision over whether he plays singles at Wimbledon for a final time on the second day of the 2024 championship
Murray is scheduled to face Tomas Machac this evening and the two-time champion is set to make a final decision in the morning. After undergoing an operation on a spinal cyst, the 37-year-old wants to “feel the buzz” on Centre Court for one last time and have some “closure” before ending his career.
The day will also see Novak Djokovic take to Centre Court after overcoming an injury of his own as he faces Vit Kopriva of the Czech Republic as the second match on, following defending women’s champion Marketa Vondrousova opening play on the second day of the tournament.
A mammoth 12 British players will be in action including Katie Boulter and Jack Draper, the women’s and men’s No 1s, with both seeded for the first time, while world No 1 Iga Swiatek also begins her campaign against former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, in what is a rematch of the 2020 French Open final.
Monday saw Emma Raducanu admit to ‘winning ugly as she overcame tricky lucky loser Renata Zarazua 7-6 6-3 to progress to the second round and was joined in the second round by Britons Lily Miyazaki and Sonay Kartal, who enjoyed a career-best victory over 29th seed Sorana Cirstea. Follow all the latest updates and live scores from Wimbledon below:
Wimbledon favourite Jannik Sinner passes first-round test to set up intriguing clash
Jannik Sinner is an altogether different player from the one who left the All England Club on Friday 14 July, 2023. When the Italian made his exit from Wimbledon after a straight-sets defeat by seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, he was the world No 8 and a grand slam semi-finalist. Fifty weeks on, he entered SW19 as the world No 1, a grand slam winner, and the betting favourite to lift the gentlemen’s singles trophy.
In his Wimbledon campaign last year, there were plenty of positives for the 22-year-old: He had reached the final four of a major for the first time, and there was no shame in losing to a king of Centre Court, no less with a display of great promise – despite the straight-sets scoreline. But where last year there was promise, this year there is pressure.
And that pressure perhaps showed in his first-round tie, a four-set win over Yannick Hanfmann...
Report from No 1 Court:
The world No 1 required four sets to see off Yannick Hanfmann, and former finalist Matteo Berrettini awaits in the second round
Carlos Alcaraz’s first step shows he’s ready for tennis immortality at Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz’s summer won’t be defined by a first-round win at Wimbledon over Mark Lajal but it may prove instructive as he attempts a feat only ever accomplished by tennis royalty.
Any list comprising solely of Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic is one worth being on and, at the age of just 21, Alcaraz is aiming to join them as the only men to win the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year. On the evidence of this opening salvo in the first match on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2024, he is ready to complete the ‘Channel slam’.
There may be only so much you can read into a straight-sets win over the world No 262 making his grand slam main-draw debut, but the final scoreline of 7-6 7-5 6-2 in two hours and 23 minutes gives some indication that this wasn’t a bog-standard first-round triumph. That had almost nothing to do with Alcaraz and everything to do with Lajal.
Report from Centre Court:
Alcaraz was incredibly impressive but made to work hard in a scintillating first-round match with Mark Lajal
Emma Raducanu evokes spirit of England at Euro 2024 after ‘winning ugly’ on Wimbledon return
It’s been two years since Emma Raducanu – 2021’s breakthrough British sporting star – strode out onto the Wimbledon stage with the weight of an expectant crowd on her shoulders. Back then, she was impacted by a side strain and was outplayed in the second round. Last year, she spent her SW19 fortnight away from the courts, entertaining guests in the hospitality areas in a role she insisted pre-tournament “really stung”.
Yet after 24 months of setbacks and surgeries, the 21-year-old was back on the pristine grass of the All England Club.
Drawn to face 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, her second-match Centre Court billing promised to be a genuine litmus test of where her game is right now. Yet a late withdrawal from the Russian due to illness handed the wild card a lucky loser in the form of Mexico’s Renata Zarazua.
On paper, it seemed a gift from the tennis gods as she eyed a smooth progression to round two.
But the reality was quite the opposite: this was no cakewalk.
Report from Centre Court:
Raducanu, returning to SW19 after her absence through injury last year, found it tough going and was patchy against lucky loser Renata Zarazua but battled through to round two
Wimbledon 2024: Order of play, day two – All other courts
And here is the planned order of play for all of the other courts on day two at Wimbledon:
Wimbledon order of play and Tuesday’s schedule
Murray was included in Tuesday’s intended order of play but he is yet to make a decision on whether he will play in the singles
Wimbledon 2024: Order of play, day two – No 2 Court
Wimbledon intended order of play - Tuesday 2 July
No.2 COURT - 11:00 START
Ashlyn Krueger (USA) vs Jessica Pegula (USA) [5]
Andrey Rublev [6] vs Francisco Comesana (ARG)
Jack Draper (GBR) [28] vs Elias Ymer (SWE)
Ons Jabeur (TUN) [10] vs Moyuka Uchijima (JPN)
Wimbledon 2024: Order of play, day two – No 1 Court
Wimbledon intended order of play - Tuesday 2 July
No.1 COURT -13:00 START
Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [4] vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)
Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) vs Alexander Zverev (GER) [4]
Iga Swiatek (POL) [1] vs Sofia Kenin (USA)
Wimbledon 2024: Order of play, day two – Centre Court
Wimbledon intended order of play - Tuesday 2 July
CENTRE COURT 13:30 START
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) [6]
Vit Kopriva (CZE) vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2]
Andy Murray (GBR) vs Tomas Machac (CZE)
See below for the full order of play on day two
Andy Murray set to reveal Wimbledon decision ahead of final tournament
A reminder that Andy Murray will make a decision this morning, regarding his involvement in what is supposed to be his final Wimbledon.
The Scot, 37, was due to make the call last night as he continues to battle injury, but will instead decide today.
The two-time champion is scheduled to face Tomas Machac in the day’s final Centre Court match – to give Murray as much time as possible to decide/prepare.
