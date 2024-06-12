Whoever wins the election, it’s clear that taxes, including council tax, will have to increase hugely if we are to maintain the level of public services we need.

Over the decade, every last drop of blood has been wrung from them. Not only the NHS and social care but schools and police, prisons and probation. Necessary services like setting up a power of attorney and getting probate through take months.

Whichever public service you look at, its staff are overworked and underpaid. As for privatised water, power companies and transport businesses, they all seem to be run for large profits while not delivering much of a service.