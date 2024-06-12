Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

Things will only get better when taxes get higher

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 12 June 2024 17:59 BST
Comments
Whichever public service you look at, its staff are overworked and underpaid
Whichever public service you look at, its staff are overworked and underpaid

Whoever wins the election, it’s clear that taxes, including council tax, will have to increase hugely if we are to maintain the level of public services we need.

Over the decade, every last drop of blood has been wrung from them. Not only the NHS and social care but schools and police, prisons and probation. Necessary services like setting up a power of attorney and getting probate through take months.

Whichever public service you look at, its staff are overworked and underpaid. As for privatised water, power companies and transport businesses, they all seem to be run for large profits while not delivering much of a service.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in